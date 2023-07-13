Florida Japanese Steakhouse Shuts Down After Soy Sauce Tests Positive for Meth

A Japanese steakhouse in Florida closed permanently following an incident last month that landed seven diners in the hospital and launched a narcotics investigation into the establishment.
On June 10, the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office investigated the Nikko Japanese Steak and Sushi Bar in Pace, Florida. The hospitalized diners and their leftover food were tested for narcotics and came back positive.
They were all sitting at the same hibachi grill table at the restaurant.
The investigation found that soy sauce, both bottled and in packets, had tested positive for methamphetamine, WKRG-TV reported
The incident prompted the restaurant to temporarily close its doors, but it reopened shortly after, according to a Facebook post from the owners.
The restaurant did not face charges because officers were “unable to determine who contaminated the food due to a lack of witness observations and surveillance footage,” the news station reported.
On Friday, the restaurant took to Facebook to share the news of its permanent closure.
In the post, the owners said they had been “brutally harassed, daily, by various media outlets, who have slandered and defamed every aspect of our business.”
“We have been investigated, searched, and questioned while fully cooperating at all times,” the post read. “That’s all we could do.”
They said they heard about “people being injured after eating at our restaurant” on June 10 and had since been cleared by the sheriff’s office and health department, but even support from regulars “wasn’t enough to keep the doors open.”
“Today, a family-owned and operated business is closed, 20 employees are out of work, all because of the power of social media,” the restaurant said in the post.
“We are heartbroken, but we're unable to sustain the cost to stay open when it seemed that every day, a local news outlet wanted to find something else to report on," the statement continued. "We have had the news at our place of business, called on our phones and have been harassed at our personal homes, it’s all just been too much.”
