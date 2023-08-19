Florida Inmate Charged With Murdering Cellmate

TRENDING NOW | A Mom’s Life Sentence for Giving Her Baby Cow’s Milk Ripped Her Family Apart. Setting Her Free Will Allow It to Heal, Son Says
An inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly killing his cellmate at a Florida jail.
Hiram Fordoms, 37, had been in jail on theft charges and was sharing a cell with 49-year-old Tim Long, according to WFTV. Long was discovered unresponsive in the cell on Monday morning, and deputies initially thought it was a possible suicide case.
Long died at the hospital, and deputies served Fordoms, who was in the cell when Long was discovered, a warrant for second-degree murder.
Read More
- Man Executed in Florida for Murder and Rape Has Strange Last Meal Request
- Florida Cop Whose Taser Set Man on Fire at Wawa Will Be Charged
- Elderly Florida Man Charged With Murder in Death of Wife Found Dismembered in Suitcases at Beach
- Previously Praised Florida Detention Officer Charged With Premeditated Murder
- Florida Woman Who Shot Black Neighbor Through Door Avoids Murder Charge
- Florida Man Killed Daughter’s Fiancé, Blamed It on a Drive-by Shooting: Officials
Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
Thanks for Signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
- 68-Year-Old Pickpocket Who Has Been Stealing Since 1985 Arrested After Swiping Another Elderly Woman’s PurseNews
- America’s Tipping Culture Reaches Another Tipping PointBusiness
- Rachel Morin Was Killed on Trail Where She Felt Safe and Found ‘Solitude and Reflection’ for YearsNews
- Hurricane Hilary Will Hit Desert Cities With More Rain ‘In a Few Days’ Than They Get in a Year, NWS SaysNews
- China Sends ‘Serious Warning’ With Military Drills After Taiwan’s US VisitNews
- Elderly Woman Robbed While Laying Helpless in Street After Brutal BeatingNews
- US Navy Forced to Evacuate USS Theodore Roosevelt Aircraft Carrier Out of Hurricane Hilary’s PathNews
- Father Whose Son Was Killed by ‘Hell on Wheels’ Teen Doesn’t Want Her Sentenced to LifeNews
- At Least 7 Killed, Dozens Injured After Russian Missile Strike in UkraineNews
- China’s Fertility Rate Continues Decline, Threatening to Extend Economic StagnationNews
- Rare Rhode Island Tornado Lifts Moving Car 10 Feet Off the Highway: ‘Caught in the Funnel’News
- This Potato Chip and Hot Honey-Topped Treat is a Delicious Way to Celebrate National Potato Chip DayNews