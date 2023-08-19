Florida Inmate Charged With Murdering Cellmate

An inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly killing his cellmate at a Florida jail.

Hiram Fordoms, 37, had been in jail on theft charges and was sharing a cell with 49-year-old Tim Long, according to WFTV. Long was discovered unresponsive in the cell on Monday morning, and deputies initially thought it was a possible suicide case.

Long died at the hospital, and deputies served Fordoms, who was in the cell when Long was discovered, a warrant for second-degree murder.