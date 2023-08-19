Florida Inmate Charged With Murdering Cellmate - The Messenger
Florida Inmate Charged With Murdering Cellmate

The suspect had been in jail on theft charges

Monique Merrill
Hiram FordomsORANGE COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

An inmate is facing additional charges after allegedly killing his cellmate at a Florida jail.

Hiram Fordoms, 37, had been in jail on theft charges and was sharing a cell with 49-year-old Tim Long, according to WFTV. Long was discovered unresponsive in the cell on Monday morning, and deputies initially thought it was a possible suicide case.

Long died at the hospital, and deputies served Fordoms, who was in the cell when Long was discovered, a warrant for second-degree murder.

