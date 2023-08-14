Pet Horses Stolen From Florida Family May Have Been Sold for Black Market Meat - The Messenger
Pet Horses Stolen From Florida Family May Have Been Sold for Black Market Meat

Two young horses were stolen from their home and officials believe they may be victims of a black-market horse meat trade

Carley Welch
Two stolen horses from Southwest Ranches in FloridaAnimal Recovery Mission

Two horses were taken from their home in Southwest Ranches, Florida early on Friday. 

According to CBS12, law enforcement fears the horses were stolen for a secret black-market horse meat trade. The Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) is offering a $25,000 reward for any information on the suspects who took six-month-old Canela and two-year-old Venus. 

A report from ARM said this issue has been reoccurring in Florida for years. 

“There is a grave concern that the fillies were preyed upon and have become the victims of the black-market horse meat trade,” the news release said. “This illegal activity promotes violent butchering of horses to sell their meat for human consumption —  an industry that has plagued the State of Florida for decades.”

Slaughtering horses is a third-degree felony in Florida and can result in a minimum sentence of one year in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if found guilty. 

The report said the horses were stolen through a deconstructed fence on private property near the World Class Equestrian Center. 

ARM and the Davie Police Department are investigating the robbery and ask people to fill out ARM’s hotline form or call the Davie police at 954-693-8200 if they have any information on the case.

