Florida High School Football Fan Caught Circling Stadium With Multiple Guns After Getting Kicked Out of Game

Authorities discovered five handguns, including one 'ghost gun' that had no serial number

Published |Updated
Nick Gallagher
A fan kicked out of a high school football game was later spotted circling the stadium with five pistols, including three that had been stolen, according to police.

Police had been patrolling the Camping World Stadium, which was hosting a football game for Orlando's Jones High School. They spotted the suspect slowly driving around the parking lot with five other occupants, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Authorities feared that the suspect was looking for someone and conducted a traffic stop. They discovered five handguns, including one "ghost gun" that had no serial number. Some also appeared to have extended magazines.

It's unclear why the suspect was kicked out of the game. Their identity wasn't released by authorities. Jones was playing against Tampa's Jesuit High School, but police didn't say whether the suspect had ties to either school.

A shooting after a Jones High School playoff game in November 2022 left one 19-year-old dead and three others injured. And in 2019, a student was arrested for bringing a loaded a handgun onto the school's campus.

