Florida High School Football Fan Caught Circling Stadium With Multiple Guns After Getting Kicked Out of Game
Authorities discovered five handguns, including one 'ghost gun' that had no serial number
A fan kicked out of a high school football game was later spotted circling the stadium with five pistols, including three that had been stolen, according to police.
Police had been patrolling the Camping World Stadium, which was hosting a football game for Orlando's Jones High School. They spotted the suspect slowly driving around the parking lot with five other occupants, according to the Orlando Police Department.
Authorities feared that the suspect was looking for someone and conducted a traffic stop. They discovered five handguns, including one "ghost gun" that had no serial number. Some also appeared to have extended magazines.
It's unclear why the suspect was kicked out of the game. Their identity wasn't released by authorities. Jones was playing against Tampa's Jesuit High School, but police didn't say whether the suspect had ties to either school.
A shooting after a Jones High School playoff game in November 2022 left one 19-year-old dead and three others injured. And in 2019, a student was arrested for bringing a loaded a handgun onto the school's campus.
- Expelled Tennessee High School Freshman Caught Bringing Handgun to Football Game
- High School Football Coach Tackles Teen Carrying Gun at Alabama Game
- Back to School in Texas: Students at Medium-Sized High School Return to Brand New $35 Million, 10,000-Seat Football Stadium
- $35M Football Stadium Opens for Texas High School — With Only 1,300 Students
- High School Football Player Dies After Jumping into Water, Getting Caught in Current
- Chilling Video Shows Players Run for Cover After Gunfire Erupts at High School Football Game
- Researchers Asked Alexa for CPR Instructions and Results Were FrighteningHealth
- Bears Take Over City Left Empty By Raging WildfiresNews
- UNC Chapel Hill Active Shooting Suspect Arrested: Photo Matches Grad Student From Wuhan UniversityNews
- US Open Food Facts: 750,000 Melon Balls, 45 Tons of Beef, $8.8 Million in Cocktails and More Served to Tennis FansNews
- A Teacher-Instigated Slap Fight Gets School Shut Down: AuthoritiesNews
- Tropical Storm Idalia Shutters Florida AirportsBusiness
- Mailman Rescues Kitten, Wins $717K in the Lottery on Same DayNews
- Connections Word Game Joins Wordle And Spelling Bee on The NYT Games AppTech
- School Principal, Another Family Displaced After New Jersey Man Accused of Setting Fires Was Looking for Those Who Were ‘Cyber-Attacking’ Him: PoliceNews
- Watch: Deer With a Sweet Tooth Visits a Candy StoreNews
- Laughter Is the Best Medicine for Your Heart, Study FindsNews
- Experts Rip ‘Fatal Errors’ in Princeton Study Claiming Strip Clubs, Escorts Cut Sex Crimes 13%News