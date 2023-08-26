DeSantis Declares State of Emergency as Tropical Storm Strengthens on Path to Florida Coast
Tropical Depression Ten is projected to form into a category 1 hurricane next week
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a state of emergency order on Saturday for the state’s Gulf Coast to prepare for a storm that’s forming in the Caribbean Sea and headed its way, threatening the state with dangerous weather.
"I signed an Executive Order issuing a state of emergency out of an abundance of caution to ensure that the Florida Division of Emergency Management can begin staging resources and Floridians have plenty of time to prepare their families for a storm next week,” DeSantis said. “I encourage Floridians to have a plan in place and ensure that their hurricane supply kit is stocked.”
The counties under the emergency order are: Alachua, Bay, Calhoun, Charlotte, Citrus, Columbia, DeSoto, Dixie, Franklin, Gadsden, Gilchrist, Gulf, Hamilton, Hardee, Hernando, Hillsborough, Jefferson, Lafayette, Lee, Leon, Levy, Liberty, Madison, Manatee, Marion, Pasco, Pinellas, Polk, Sarasota, Sumter, Suwannee, Taylor and Wakulla.
Tropical Depression Ten hasn’t been named yet. It has 30 mph sustained winds. It will become a tropical storm when it hits 35 mph winds. A category 1 hurricane is formed when it has 74 mph sustained winds.
The National Hurricane Center’s 5 p.m. advisory said this storm has showers and thunderstorms associated with an area of low pressure near the Yucatan Channel and is moving into the eastern Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days. The hurricane center also said this is likely to develop into a hurricane by the middle of next week.
“Heavy rains are likely over portions of western Cuba and the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico,” NHC stated. “Interests in the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico, western Cuba and Florida should monitor the progress of this system.”
The southwest coast of Florida got battered by Hurricane Ian last September. The powerful category 4 storm accounted for 148 deaths, and many areas from Naples to Port Charlotte are still trying to rebuild. Fort Meyers Beach, Sanibel, Cape Coral and Pine Island were the hardest hit areas from Ian.
