Florida Girl, 11, Struck by Lightning While in Tidal Pool

An 11-year-old Florida girl was struck by lightning Monday as a storm rolled in over the state’s Atlantic coast, according to a local media report.
The girl, whose name was not disclosed due to her age, was at a tidal pool in Sebastian Inlet State Park around 5:45 p.m. when the thunderstorm arrived, according to NBC News’ local affiliate in Orlando, Florida.
The girl was then struck by lightning and needed resuscitation, WESH 2 reported.
Multiple bystanders at the tidal pool subsequently called 911 and first responders responded to the scene shortly after.
She has since stabilized, according to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office.
The child's current condition was not clear.
