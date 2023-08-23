Florida Firefighters Rescue Raccoon With Head Stuck in Jar From Tree - The Messenger
Florida Firefighters Rescue Raccoon With Head Stuck in Jar From Tree

The raccoon did not suffer any major injuries

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Marion County Fire Rescue was able to save a raccoon from a tree whose head was stuck in a jar on Tuesday. The raccoon, who the department named Ricky, was placed into a carrier and turned in to Animal Control.Marion County Fire Rescue/Facebook

There are stories about firefighters rescuing cats from trees, but one team of Florida firefighters recently rescued a raccoon that was twice as stuck: stuck in a tree with its head stuck in a jar.

Marion County Fire Rescue posted about the incident on its Facebook on Tuesday. In the post, the department said units were dispatched just before 2:45 p.m. to SRM Concrete after receiving reports of a raccoon stuck in a tree with a jar on its head.

Firefighters got the raccoon, whom the department has named Ricky, down from the tree and freed his head from the jar. Ricky was placed into a safe carrier and handed off to Animal Control.

“We are pleased to say that he didn’t suffer any major injuries,” MCFR wrote on Facebook. “Great job guys!”

The post has since garnered hundreds of reactions and several positive comments as users thanked the firefighters for their hard work.

One user wrote, “Poor thing! Thanks for saving it.” Another commented, “Thank you for saving our critters.”

More News.
