Florida Father and 3 Sons Convicted of Selling ‘Miracle Cure’ Bleach Solution That Killed 7
Sentencing for the four men is set for Oct. 6
A Miami federal jury convicted a father and his three sons on Wednesday for selling a deadly bleach solution to thousands of people and claiming it was a “miracle” medical cure.
The jury issued its verdict for Mark Grenon, 65, and his sons Jonathan, 37, Joseph, 35, and Jordan, 29, in just 30 minutes after a two-day trial during which the four men remained silent while representing themselves, according to a report by the Miami Herald.
The jury convicted the four men of selling $1 million worth of a “Miracle Mineral Solution” they claimed would cure nearly all diseases, including COVID-19, via a fake religious organization, the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.
U.S. District Court Judge Cecilia Altonaga ruled in the case that the family could not use religious freedom as a defense for selling the solution, since the “church” was not actually a religious organization.
The solution contained sodium chlorite, according to the Herald, which turned into chlorine dioxide when mixed with water and citric acid.
Chlorine dioxide is usually used for purposes like industrial water treatment and bleaching textiles. Prosecutors said the solution led to at least seven deaths and several hospitalizations.
The jury convicted the men of conspiracy to defraud the federal government and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, which carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison. The jury also found Jonathan and Jordan Grenon guilty of violating a 2020 federal court order to stop selling the solution, a conviction with a maximum sentence of life in prison.
The family’s defiance of the court order led to a raid on their Bradenton, Florida, home by federal law enforcement officers who found loaded guns, nearly 10,000 pounds of sodium chlorite powder and thousands of bottles of the solution, according to the Herald.
Jonathan and Jordan Grenon were arrested in Bradenton while Mark and Joseph Grenon were arrested in Colombia after attempting to flee the U.S.
Sentencing for all four Grenon men is set for Oct. 6.
