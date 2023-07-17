Florida Family Who Allegedly Ran Online Church Peddling Bleach as COVID Cure Goes on Trial

After allegedly selling a poisonous industrial bleaching agent as a medical cure for a variety of diseases, a Florida family is set to go on trial for federal charges this week.

As reported by the Bradenton Herald, the Grenon family promoted their “Miracle Mineral Solution” as a cure for 95% of the world’s diseases, including HIV/AIDS, Alzheimer’s, leukemia, autism and COVID-19.

Operated out of a home in Bradenton in Manatee County, the solution was allegedly promoted online, in books and in podcasts under The Genesis II Church of Health and Healing.

A police car sits outside the Grenon family home the Genesis II Church of Health and Healing was based out of while federal authorities search the house. WWSB

Customers could order the solution in exchange for a “donation” to the church, allegedly making the Grenan family more than $1 million before federal authorities cracked down on them in 2020 for distributing the unapproved and misleading drug.

The family was arrested and charged after Mark Grenon and his sons Jonathan, Joseph and Jordan allegedly continued to promote and distribute the solution. The solution has been blamed for seven deaths and several severe hospitalizations by officials after it was marketed as safe for adults and children.

The “Miracle Mineral Solution” consisted of sodium chlorite and water, and when adding a citric acid “activator” as instructed, the solution would turn into an industrial-grade bleaching agent called chlorine dioxide.

The FDA says that drinking this can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea and symptoms of severe dehydration, and could cause severe nausea, severe diarrhea, life-threatening low blood pressure and acute liver failure when high concentrations are consumed.

Federal authorities sent the Grenons a warning to stop the sale of the product after they caught the product being advertised as a cure to COVID-19 in April 2020, to which their church allegedly responded in a letter saying, “We can say cure, heal and treat as a Free Church. There will be NO corrective actions on our part. ... You have no authority over us! ... Never going to happen.”

This ultimately led to a federal raid of the Grenons’ home and criminal charges after authorities allegedly found loaded guns, almost 10,000 pounds of sodium chlorite powder and thousands of bottles of the solution.

Jonathan and Jordan were arrested in Bradenton while Mark and Joseph fled to Colombia where they were later arrested by Colombian authorities.

They all originally faced charges of conspiracy to defraud the United States and to deliver misbranded drugs as well as two counts of criminal contempt.

However, the contempt charges have been dropped against Mark and Joseph because Colombia only granted extradition to the U.S. on the conspiracy charge. All three charges remain for Jonathan and Jordan.