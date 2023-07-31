Florida Family Awarded $11M for Death of Mom Linked to Herbal Supplement Kratom

The family of a Florida mother who died after taking kratom herbal supplements has been awarded $11 million in a wrongful death suit against the supplement seller and manufacturer.

Kratom, used by millions of Americans, is widely available and is not regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

Krystal Talavera, 39, a nurse and mother of four, suddenly lost consciousness on a day in June two years ago at her home in Boynton Beach, the suit recounted.

She was found lying face down in her living room next to a mug of "kratom tea."

It was enhanced with her latest purchase from The Kratom Distro: “Space Dust,” a product derived from the kratom plant.

Talavera died soon afterward at a local hospital of “acute mitragynine intoxication,” induced by kratom, the Palm Beach County Coroner’s Office determined. Mitragynine is the scientific name of the plant used to make kratom.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, kratom, derived from a plant native to Southeast Asia, can produce stimulant effects in low doses and some opioid-like effects at higher doses when consumed.

Talavera's family hopes the suit will serve as a warning to others using kratom — and to those distributing it.

“This $11 million dollar judgment should be a wake-up call to the kratom industry about this dangerous and unregulated substance,” Talavera’s lawyer Tamara Williams said in a statement after the judge's finding last Wednesday.

“There are families across the country who know firsthand that kratom is addictive and can be deadly.”

Talavera's oldest son, 21-year-old Devin Filippelli, filed the suit against The Kratom Distro and distributor Grow LLC.

He told WPEC that his mom drank kratom "all the time. It was like her daily coffee. It would give her energy in the morning," he said.

"It can be very dangerous, and she didn’t know that. Now you have four boys who don’t have their mom," he added.

Filippelli had been with his mom celebrating his high school graduation just a day before her death. They were both thrilled about his prospects at the University of Florida, he said.

"Being a mom was like her favorite thing in the world," he said. "She was my best friend.”