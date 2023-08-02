Officials in Tampa, Florida, are warning residents about the dangers of throwing out hazardous items in the trash after an uptick in “hot loads” – or spontaneous combustion.
Items like lithium-ion batteries, chemicals, propane tanks and other hazardous materials can heat up and combust, creating a dangerous situation in the back of waste disposal vehicles, the city said in a press release.
The city has recorded three hot load fires this year, and last year it recorded two. Over the past year, Tampa Fire Rescue responded to more than 1,200 dumpster fires, though the city said not every instance was traced back to the disposal of hazardous materials.
“As temperatures rise this summer, there is a risk of hazardous materials heating up and reacting dangerously when combined with other waste in garbage trucks,” Fire Chief Barbara Tripp said in a statement. “Unlike a typical household fire, lithium-ion battery fires produce toxic gas, create an explosive environment, and can be extremely difficult for firefighters to extinguish.”
- Dead Baby Found in Dumpster Behind Florida Athletic Club
- Florida Cop Whose Taser Set Man on Fire at Wawa Will Be Charged
- California Man Wakes to Backyard Inferno Due to Spontaneously Combusted Mulch
- Britain’s Prime Minister Liz Truss inherited an economic crisis and turned it into a raging dumpster fire
- Teenager Sets Fire to Florida Hotel After Getting in Fight With Mother, Police Say
Solid Waste Disposal truck drivers have started carrying fire extinguishers to control possible combustion incidents, the city said, and the vehicles have been equipped with cameras to monitor for signs of smoke and fire.
"It is crucial for residents to be mindful of what they are discarding and ensure that they are disposing of hazardous materials properly," Latrice Underwood, Tampa Solid Waste Program Superintendent, said in a statement. “Once hazardous waste is inside the trucks, there’s no way to pull those items out individually.”
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Miami Professor Develops Index-Card-Sized Tool to Deter Mass ShootersNews
- San Antonio Teen, Uvalde School Shooter’s Cousin, Arrested for Alleged School Shooting ThreatsNews
- Florida Pastor Accused of Running Multimillion-Dollar eBay Scam Ring With Halfway House ResidentsNews
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews