Florida Facing Literal ‘Dumpster Fires’ as Record Heat Results in Spontaneous Combustion of Trash - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Bryan Randall, Sandra Bullock’s Longtime Partner, Dead at 57

Florida Facing Literal ‘Dumpster Fires’ as Record Heat Results in Spontaneous Combustion of Trash

The Tampa Solid Waste Department has recorded three fires in the back of its vehicles this year

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Over the past year, Tampa Fire Rescue responded to more than 1,200 dumpster fires. City of Tampa

Officials in Tampa, Florida, are warning residents about the dangers of throwing out hazardous items in the trash after an uptick in “hot loads” – or spontaneous combustion.

Items like lithium-ion batteries, chemicals, propane tanks and other hazardous materials can heat up and combust, creating a dangerous situation in the back of waste disposal vehicles, the city said in a press release

The city has recorded three hot load fires this year, and last year it recorded two. Over the past year, Tampa Fire Rescue responded to more than 1,200 dumpster fires, though the city said not every instance was traced back to the disposal of hazardous materials.

“As temperatures rise this summer, there is a risk of hazardous materials heating up and reacting dangerously when combined with other waste in garbage trucks,” Fire Chief Barbara Tripp said in a statement. “Unlike a typical household fire, lithium-ion battery fires produce toxic gas, create an explosive environment, and can be extremely difficult for firefighters to extinguish.”

Read More

Solid Waste Disposal truck drivers have started carrying fire extinguishers to control possible combustion incidents, the city said, and the vehicles have been equipped with cameras to monitor for signs of smoke and fire.

"It is crucial for residents to be mindful of what they are discarding and ensure that they are disposing of hazardous materials properly," Latrice Underwood, Tampa Solid Waste Program Superintendent, said in a statement. “Once hazardous waste is inside the trucks, there’s no way to pull those items out individually.”

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.