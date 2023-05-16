Florida Education Officials May Question Students About Disney Movie With Gay Character

Officials from the Florida Department of Education could visit a K-8 school in Hernando County, Florida, to question students this week as they investigate a teacher who showed her class a Disney movie with a gay character.
In a letter sent to parents, the department asked if a representative “may interview your daughter/son in connection with an investigation of a Florida certified educator," according to the Miami Herald. The letter said the interviews could happen on or around May 17.
A public information officer said the school administration “was made aware of the visit last week," the publication added.
The department is investigating fifth-grade teacher Jenna Barbee, who, earlier this month accused a school board member of reporting her to the state after she showed her class the Disney movie "Strange World," which features an animated character who is gay.
Florida has passed several pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the past year, including a controversial law known as "Don't Say Gay."
Gov. Ron DeSantis has also launched a legal battle with Disney World, after it criticized the state's "Don't Say Gay" law.
