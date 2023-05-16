The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Florida Education Officials May Question Students About Disney Movie With Gay Character

    The state education department sent parents a letter asking if it could interview students as it investigates a teacher.

    Kelly Rissman
    Joe Raedle/Getty Images

    Officials from the Florida Department of Education could visit a K-8 school in Hernando County, Florida, to question students this week as they investigate a teacher who showed her class a Disney movie with a gay character.

    In a letter sent to parents, the department asked if a representative “may interview your daughter/son in connection with an investigation of a Florida certified educator," according to the Miami Herald. The letter said the interviews could happen on or around May 17.

    A public information officer said the school administration “was made aware of the visit last week," the publication added.

    The department is investigating fifth-grade teacher Jenna Barbee, who, earlier this month accused a school board member of reporting her to the state after she showed her class the Disney movie "Strange World," which features an animated character who is gay. 

    Read More

    Florida has passed several pieces of anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in the past year, including a controversial law known as "Don't Say Gay."

    Gov. Ron DeSantis has also launched a legal battle with Disney World, after it criticized the state's "Don't Say Gay" law.

