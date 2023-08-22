Florida Doctor Accused of Raping Woman Won’t Serve Time, Can Keep Seeing Patients After Pleading Guilty to Battery

A Florida podiatrist will serve no time in prison after pleading guilty to two counts of felony battery on Tuesday. He was accused of raping a drunk woman and taking nude photos of her.
Scott Strolla, a 57-year-old medical specialist from Palm Beach Gardens, was sentenced to one year in jail and seven months probation in a plea deal. In exchange for the guilty plea, Assistant State Attorney Kristen Grimes agreed to drop one count of video voyeurism.
As a part of his probation, Strolla must undergo a psychosexual evaluation, adhere to a 10 p.m. curfew, and stay out of all nongovernmental buildings on Clematis Street and in downtown West Palm Beach.
On April 3, 2016, Strolla allegedly found a drunk woman in that area and took her home to his house, where he raped her. The woman testified that she remembered waking up in Strolla's bedroom and felt she was unable to move while he took nude photos of her and assaulted her.
She told the court that she told Strolla that she called an Uber but instead called 911 and told them she had been assaulted. She allegedly told investigators that she thought she had been drugged because she felt “incapacitated,” but her toxicology report was negative. Strolla said that the woman never rejected him or told him to stop at any point.
Strolla was initially tried for the case in 2019, where jurors convicted him of video voyeurism but did not return a verdict on the counts of sexual battery, so the judge declared a mistrial. The video voyeurism conviction was later overturned by an appellate court after a juror admitted that she had broken the rules by researching fetal alcohol syndrome, which the victim had.
According to a Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office report, another woman previously accused Strolla of sexual assault in 2008. The woman said he gave her a pill he said would prevent a hangover, and she woke up to Strolla taking nude photos of her and assaulting her while she was in "some state of paralysis."
Strolla denied ever having sex with the woman. No criminal charges were ever filed, and prosecutors said the case lacked evidence.
In order to comply with the Florida Board of Podiatric Medicine’s board licensing requirements, Strolla has 30 days to report the conviction, according to Marsha Hochman, a regulatory specialist with the health department. If no one reports the conviction, she said it may never be looked into.
As The Palm Beach Post reported, Strolla’s medical license is still active, and there are no disciplinary actions on his record as of Tuesday. A member of his staff said that he continued to see patients after his arrest and plans to continue upon his release from jail.
The felony battery convictions may not cause any immediate action, but investigators would look into the incident and determine if it warranted any penalties. “If he’s smart, he’ll report it before anybody else does,” Hochman told the Post.
