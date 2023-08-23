Florida Detective Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Herself Inside Tattoo Shop

An off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department detective was air-lifted to the hospital on Tuesday night after she accidentally shot herself while inside a tattoo parlor, according to a local report.
The unidentified officer was struck in the leg by a bullet discharged from her gun inside the Inkaholik Tattoos and Piercings, located at 10855 SW 72nd Street in Kendall, local Miami station WPLG reported, citing detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.
The injured detective was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.
According to WPLG, the detective is expected to be okay. The extent of the injury was not reported.
Circumstances surrounding the gun accidentally discharging inside the business are unclear.
No additional information was available.
- New Details Emerge After Detective’s Accidental Gun Discharge During Hoax School Shooting Alert
- Man Accidentally Fires Gun into Store and Shoots His Own Son
- Police Officer’s Son Accidentally Shoots Kid Brother with Dad’s Gun
- Carrie Underwood Debuts New Tattoo After Unforgettable Girls’ Trip
- 1 Dead, 1 Injured Following Shooting Inside Florida Walmart
- Walmart Employee, 2 Others Charged in Deadly Shooting Inside Florida Store
- Staged Video of Pinned-Down Russian Troops Outrages Pro-War BloggersNews
- Texas Governor’s Floating Border Barrier Sees Little Impact in Number of ArrivalsNews
- Drunk Couple Fell 33-Ft. From Medieval Wall Featured on ‘Game of Thrones,’ Woman Now in Medically-Induced ComaNews
- Lt. Antonio Bailey, Guard Who Kept Dollar General Shooter From Entering College, Details Chilling EncounterNews
- Watch: Extreme Turbulence Hits Flight Traveling Through Major StormNews
- Florida Prisoner Charged With Killing Cellmate by Stabbing Him in Head With a PenNews
- Florida Woman Sues After Being Denied $90,000 Mercedez Benz Prize in Hole-in-One Golf TournamentNews
- Native American Girl, 4, Still Living with White Woman Despite Court Ruling to Grant Grandmother CustodyNews
- Car Splits in Half After Speeding Vehicle Going 100 MPH Hits It in High Speed CrashNews
- The Moment 2 Broward, Florida, Helicopter Crash Survivors Climb Out of Burning Apartment BuildingNews
- University of North Carolina Campus Shooting: Police Release Photo of ‘Armed and Dangerous’ PersonNews
- Microsoft Kills $1 Xbox Game Pass Trial Just Before Starfield LaunchTech