Florida Detective Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Herself Inside Tattoo Shop - The Messenger
Florida Detective Hospitalized After Accidentally Shooting Herself Inside Tattoo Shop

The injured officer was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami

Published |Updated
Ryan Parker
The unidentified officer was struck in the leg by a bullet discharged from her gun inside the Inkaholik Tattoos and Piercings in Florida. WPLG Local 10

An off-duty Miami-Dade Police Department detective was air-lifted to the hospital on Tuesday night after she accidentally shot herself while inside a tattoo parlor, according to a local report.

The unidentified officer was struck in the leg by a bullet discharged from her gun inside the Inkaholik Tattoos and Piercings, located at 10855 SW 72nd Street in Kendall, local Miami station WPLG reported, citing detective Alvaro Zabaleta, a Miami-Dade police spokesman.

The injured detective was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in Miami.

According to WPLG, the detective is expected to be okay. The extent of the injury was not reported.

Circumstances surrounding the gun accidentally discharging inside the business are unclear.

No additional information was available.

