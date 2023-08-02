Florida Crocodile Steals Pet Dog and Swims Away With It in Jaws
A witness who spotted the creature said it was everyone's fear come true
A Florida family's pet dog was stolen by a crocodile who swam away with it in his jaws.
The dog owner said his pug was in the backyard for five minutes before it vanished Monday, according to WKMG-TV.
Residents in the Satellite Beach neighborhood spotted the crocodile swimming through a nearby canal with the dog trapped in its mouth.
“It’s just been a terrible story, and my heart goes out (over) the loss of his dog,” neighbor Robert Pettitt said, per WKMG. “Because I just know it just has to be very difficult for them.”
Neighbor Eric Sedej said he captured the incident on camera.
"You think, ‘Crocodile, that’s pretty scary. It could eat animals or people,’” Sedej explained to the outlet. “So when I saw it had a dog, I was like, ‘Alright, everyone’s fear just came true.’”
The crocodile reportedly swam with the dog in its jaws for hours and then disappeared under a dock, Sedej told WOFL-TV in another interview.
Neither animal has been recovered.
“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) received a report of a deceased dog in the mouth of a crocodile near a private residence,” officials told the Miami Herald Wednesday.
“FWC responded to the scene, spoke with the owner of the dog, and searched the area for the crocodile and the missing dog, but neither were found,” said officials. “The FWC is continuing to monitor the situation.”
This is the third crocodile sighting in Brevard County in the past eight months.
In May, a 9-foot crocodile was removed from a Satellite Beach drainpipe, and in December, an 8-foot crocodile was spotted in Melbourne Beach, according to the Herald.
“Crocodile sightings have increased in recent years as the result of their population recovery along with the growing number of people spending time on or near the waters of South Florida,” the FWC said.
