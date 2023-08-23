Florida College Allegedly Tells Student Leaders to Remove Pride, Black Lives Matter Pins - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Henry Winkler Says USA Is ‘At a Very Scary Moment’ After Donald Trump’s Arrest: ‘Nobody is Above the Law’ (Exclusive)

Florida College Allegedly Tells Student Leaders to Remove Pride, Black Lives Matter Pins

Leaders of the school's new student orientation attempted to wear the pins on their clothes as well as their backpacks

Published |Updated
Eli Walsh
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An academic building on the campus of New College in Sarasota, FL. Richard Clapp/Getty Images

Officials at the New College of Florida allegedly told student orientation leaders to remove Black Lives Matter and Pride pins from their uniforms while they ran the school’s new student introduction program, according to a local media report. 

The 18 orientation leaders were told to remove the pins they wore on their shirts and only use their name tags, according to a report by the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. The orientation leaders then chose to place the pins on their pants and backpacks, but the school also objected to those placements. 

The orientation takes place from Aug. 20 through Aug. 23 ahead of the school’s first day of classes on Aug. 28. 

The school did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

According to Xabier Rezola, a 21-year-old student and orientation leader, the order to remove the pins came after school officials held a meeting about respecting other people’s beliefs.

"We want to provide a welcoming environment for all students and I will not censor myself for someone else's comfort," Rezola said, according to the Herald-Tribune’s report. 

The school has become far more conservative since January, when Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis appointed six new board members to oversee the college.

Read More

The board promptly fired the college’s then-president in favor of a former state legislator and cabinet member. As a result, more than a third of the school’s faculty have quit since then. 

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.