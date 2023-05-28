The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Florida City’s Pride Event Will go on ‘No Matter What,’ Organizers Say

    Community members voiced their support for the event

    Madeline Fitzgerald
    JWPlayer

    Downtown Orlando’s celebration of Pride will continue as planned this year, in spite of conservative pushback towards LGBT rights and the cancellation of similar events in Florida. 

    According to WFTV, organizers said that the “Come Out with Pride” event will happen no matter what – though they are in contact with Orlando police and other officials to assess any danger. 

    This decision follows a year of controversial legislation in Florida targeting the LGBT community.

    Florida governor Ron DeSantis is also currently in a legal battle with Disney World – which is based in Orlando – over the company’s decision to publicly oppose the so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill. 

    Orlando community members voiced their support for the Pride event, though expressed caution after recent anti-gay incidences.

    Read More

    “All of this hate from people threatening us and saying things like, you know, kill all gays, the fear is there,” physician Irfan Murgasen told WFTV.

     “I am a business owner here in Orlando, I focus on transgender patients, as well as anyone else in the community for aesthetic needs. I am not changing anything that I’m doing.”

    On May 18, a road sign in Orlando was hacked to read “KILL ALL GAYS.” In response, Orlando mayor Buddy Dyer tweeted, ““To Orlando’s LGBTQ+ residents and visitors: you are respected and valued here. And we won't be deterred in our efforts to ensure that our city is inclusive for all.”

    Local police told WFTV that there are currently no known threats against the Pride celebration.

    Photo by GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images
