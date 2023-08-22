Florida Citrus Growers Have a Solution for Disease That’s Turning Crops Green But No Money to Pay for It

Florida citrus growers have been fighting Huanglongbing (HLB), or citrus greening, since it was first identified in the U.S. nearly two decades ago in 2005.

There are treatments for the infectious tree disease that spreads by insects and causes green, bitter and misshapen fruit. But Florida farmers have had a tough time coming up with funds to pay for it — thanks in part to last year's hurricane season, which brought storms Ian and Nicole to the state.

As a result, Florida's 2023 crop is reportedly the worst in nearly a century.

Florida citrus growers Ned Hancock and Glenn Beck told The Messenger that many of their peers used up their capital trying to repair hurricane damage done to their groves in 2022, leaving little left to combat HLB with remedies that cost hundreds of dollars per acre.

Hancock said the mentality post-storms was one of survival: "It was literally, 'How do I get through this week?'"

Ad hoc emergency relief was announced in December 2022, Kathy Sayers of the USDA told The Messenger.

Hancock, Beck and Matt Joyner, executive vice president and CEO of Florida Citrus Mutual, agree that the money would help growers build back their groves as well as invest in HLB injection treatments. But a year later, they say they're still waiting for those funds.

Hancock, a fifth-generation grower, says it's both frustrating and disappointing to have something that could potentially save the industry but not be able to use it.

"They've made those great strides, and we see the opportunity that's gonna exist," he told The Messenger. "But are we gonna be in business?"

He says scientific advancements might be moot if no one can afford to use them; with increasing costs plus increases in land value, some growers are choosing to sell their groves instead.

Joyner told The Messenger that some sell entirely as a last resort, while others sell only part of their groves, using that money to reinvest in the acres they keep.

Beck said he knows some growers who switched from citrus to more lucrative crops or who sold their land to be used for other non-agricultural purposes.

Both Hancock and Beck say they're saddened to see acres of groves being paved and developed, but they understand their peers' need for capital.

"The growers who were no longer making a profit, they still had to feed their families and provide a revenue stream," Hancock said.

Growers, like Hancock and Beck, who were able to hold onto their citrus face uncertainty due to lingering hurricane damage.

Their trees, they say, have been under severe stress since Hurricane Ian hit in September 2022. That has left them too weak to fight off greening on their own.

"It's the stress of survival," Hancock said, explaining that the wind, flooding, broken limbs and prematurely-dropped fruit all affect the trees ability to stave off disease and just generally continue to live.

Hancock said he's personally seen success with testing out the injections meant to suppress the disease. But he says it's an expensive fix — Joyner told The Messenger he's seen most growers using therapies costing between $200 and $400 per acre.

The two growers say their community was expecting financial relief from the government which would help them afford the treatments, but neither has seen a single dollar so far.

"We've been actively seeking some type of federal assistance through USDA in the issue of a block grant that has not materialized," Beck said. "Hopefully some growers can use that capital to reengage into the industry, but as of today that has not happened yet."

Sayers, safety net division director for the Farm Service Agency of USDA, told The Messenger that the funds are slated to go out either late summer or early fall 2023 — just as a new hurricane season is underway.

She said disaster relief funds like these typically take around nine months to reach affected individuals, and that nothing has held up this particular relief fund over the past year.

Sayers couldn't confirm how much capital would go to citrus growers.

Regardless of the amount, Beck says that for many it could be too little too late. He called Hurricane Ian the "crowning blow" for many growers, taking them out of the game for good.

But he's hopeful the funds would help those still with acreage replant trees, clean up, rehab storm-damaged acres, pay for HLB treatment and more.

"There are a number of growers who I've personally talked to who have said 'You know, if I could just get a little help I'd keep on,'" Beck said. "They would take the risk and go on with the promise of the new therapies."

But right now, he said, theres nothing for many of them to move forward with.

Even still, Hancock, Beck and Joyner are optimistic about the future of Florida citrus.

They're seeing healthier crop in their own fields as a result of the injections, and they're hopeful that they'll be able to produce more during 2023-2024 than they did in 2022-2023.

"We don't have a good crop of fruit but we have a crop of fruit," Hancock said. "The problem is we're still several months away from that being harvested."

He said that while they're still a while away, and he doesn't see the industry getting back to the numbers of peak harvest years, he sees optimism throughout his community and a chance for them to be a big economic driver in the state again.

"We feel like there's opportunity," he said. "We just need a little bit of help and a little bit of time without any more of these [hurricanes]."