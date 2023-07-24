Florida Chipotle Becomes Internet-Famous for Yelp Reviews Accusing Employee of Sleeping With Married Customers - The Messenger
Florida Chipotle Becomes Internet-Famous for Yelp Reviews Accusing Employee of Sleeping With Married Customers

Multiple reviewers accuse 'Lucy' of sleeping with their husbands

Published |Updated
Elizabeth Urban
Most customers visit Chipotle to pick up a burrito, but some Florida residents are accusing an employee of picking up their husbands.

A Chipotle in Fort Myers has been flooded with reviews on Yelp alleging that an employee named Lucy has been sleeping with married men, according to a viral Twitter post.

The reviews include one customer who wrote, “Don’t send your husbands here to “pick up chipotle.” Next thing you know, Lucy is going to seduce them into sleeping with her like she has with multiple married men!”

Read More
An employee prepares food at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant on April 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas.
An employee prepares food at a Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurant on April 26, 2023 in Austin, Texas.Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Another user left a one-star review saying, “Lucy is a pig, she slept with my husband too. They need better customer service that doesn’t involve my bed. The guac sucks too!!”

After the tweet went viral, people began leaving other reviews asking for Lucy’s number and her work schedule.

Yelp has since flagged the page with an “unusual activity alert” and has paused further reviewing posting for the location.

