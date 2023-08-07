Florida Cemetery Accidentally Buries Wife Next to Wrong Husband — for the Second Time in a Year
A similar blunder happened last August when a woman's cremains were mixed with the wrong veteran’s cremains
For the second time in a year, it was discovered that a deceased woman's remains were buried next to a man who was not her husband at the Florida National Cemetery.
Over the summer, a woman who recently died was meant to be buried alongside her late husband. But when his grave vault was opened, there was already a second casket inside. In an emailed statement to WFLA, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said the mistake was made because the spouses had "similar" names.
"During the scheduling of a subsequent burial of a Veteran’s spouse, we discovered the already interred remains of an unclaimed spouse with a similar name as the Veteran’s spouse," Hayes said.
- Dig Begins in Search for Hidden Cemetery With Children’s Remains in Nebraska
- Woman Accused of Burying Husband in Backyard Claims Teen Girl Confessed to Killing
- Man Indicted for Conspiring to Murder Wife for the Second Time
- Bones Found in Shallow Grave Years Ago Finally ID’d as Florida Woman Who Was Never Reported Missing by Husband
- Family Discovers Grandfather’s Burial Site Has Been Empty for 20 Years: ‘Broke My Heart’
- Las Vegas Funeral Home Accidentally Cremated Body Meant for Open-Casket Viewing: Lawsuit
According to Hayes, Veteran Affairs "resolved the matter quickly" and "sincerely apologized" to the family.
A similar blunder happened at the Florida National Cemetery last August when a woman's cremains were mixed with the wrong veteran’s cremains.
According to the VA, the ashes were separated after they were commingled, though some experts said that would be an extremely difficult process.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Trans Woman Murdered After Refusing to Give Friend $20: ProsecutorsNews
- Swastika Graffitied Over ‘Trump’ on Palm Beach Golf Course SignNews
- Inmate Escapes From Prison After Picnic Table Is Moved Next to Fence By Staff: ‘Lessons Learned’News
- Maui Wildfire Death Toll Climbs to at Least 67News
- Driver Dies After Being Beaten Up By Angry Mob for Hitting and Killing Woman With CarNews
- Chair-Wielding Man From Montgomery Riverfront Brawl Charged With Disorderly ConductNews
- In Landmark Case, a Sikh Marine Graduates with ‘Articles of Faith’ IntactNews
- Nudists Call For Clothing Ban on Their Beaches: It’s ‘Making Us Uncomfortable’News
- Every Beech Tree in North America Is Dying and It’s Too Late To Stop It: ExpertNews
- Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos Announce $100 Million Commitment to Rebuild Maui After WildfiresEntertainment
- Miss Scotland Winner Arrested on Hate Crime Charges Over Drunken Incident Caught on CameraNews
- Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone to Miss World Championships With ‘Minor Knee Issue’News