Florida Cemetery Accidentally Buries Wife Next to Wrong Husband — for the Second Time in a Year

A similar blunder happened last August when a woman's cremains were mixed with the wrong veteran’s cremains

Blake Harper
For the second time in a year, it was discovered that a deceased woman's remains were buried next to a man who was not her husband at the Florida National Cemetery.

Over the summer, a woman who recently died was meant to be buried alongside her late husband. But when his grave vault was opened, there was already a second casket inside. In an emailed statement to WFLA, VA Press Secretary Terrence Hayes said the mistake was made because the spouses had "similar" names.

"During the scheduling of a subsequent burial of a Veteran’s spouse, we discovered the already interred remains of an unclaimed spouse with a similar name as the Veteran’s spouse," Hayes said.

A recently deceased woman was meant to be buried alongside her late husband but there was already a second casket in his grave vault
A recently deceased woman was meant to be buried alongside her late husband but there was already a second casket in his grave vaultPerry Mastrovito/Getty
According to Hayes, Veteran Affairs "resolved the matter quickly" and "sincerely apologized" to the family.

A similar blunder happened at the Florida National Cemetery last August when a woman's cremains were mixed with the wrong veteran’s cremains.

According to the VA, the ashes were separated after they were commingled, though some experts said that would be an extremely difficult process.

