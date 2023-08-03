Florida Bans Schools From Teaching AP Psychology Unless They Remove Gender Identity Materials

The Florida Department of Education banned Advanced Placement (AP) Psychology classes at all schools across the state due to the course's sexual orientation and gender identity curriculum, according to a statement from the College Board.

The College Board, the organization in charge of running AP programs, said the decision "derails the college readiness and affordability plans of tens of thousands of Florida students currently registered for AP Psychology, one of the most popular AP classes in the state."

The ban is a result of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' newest legislation, the Parental Rights in Education bill, which outlaws instruction relating to sexuality and gender.

The AP Psych course asks students to “describe how sex and gender influence socialization and other aspects of development.”

The College Board said in June that they could not alter the curriculum because it would exclude an "essential, college-level topic" necessary for a career in that field.

The College Board added that any course that censored content cannot be designated as "Advanced Placement" or "AP."

The move is a part of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' new legislation on sexuality and gender education in schools. SERGIO FLORES / Getty Images

"To be clear, any AP Psychology course taught in Florida will violate either Florida law or college requirements," the Board said. "We advise Florida districts not to offer AP Psychology until Florida reverses their decision and allows parents and students to choose to take the full course."

In response, Florida's Department of Education said it was the College Board trying to prevent schools from teaching the program.

"The Department didn’t “ban” the course," a spokesperson told The Messenger. "The course remains listed in Florida’s Course Code Directory for the 2023-24 school year.

"We encourage the College Board to stop playing games with Florida students and continue to offer the course and allow teachers to operate accordingly.

"The other advanced course providers (including the International Baccalaureate program) had no issue providing the college credit psychology course."

Many teachers across Florida are "heartbroken" that they cannot teach the AP course and must teach an alternative instead, the College Board added in its statement.

The American Psychological Association (APA) also released a statement in support of the College Board's decision.

“We applaud the College Board for standing up to the state of Florida and its unconscionable demand to censor an educational curriculum and test that were designed by college faculty and experienced AP teachers who ensure that the course and exam reflect the state of the science and college-level expectations,” APA CEO Dr. Arthur C. Evans Jr. said.

Florida’s Department of Education banned AP African American Studies back in January, stating in a letter that it is "inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value." The College Board subsequently revised the curriculum and removed some concepts, sparking national outrage. The changes were later reversed and the course remains banned in Florida.