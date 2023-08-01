Florida Authorities Ask People to Stop Calling Them About Manatees Having Sex - The Messenger
Florida Authorities Ask People to Stop Calling Them About Manatees Having Sex

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Department posted a video on Facebook — set to Marvin Gaye's 'Let's Get it On' — after callers feared the mammals were in distress

Mark Moore
A manatee swims in a pool at ZooTampa in Florida. EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI/AFP via Getty Images

Man, oh, manatee!

The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office, deluged with reports about herds of manatees possibly being in distress as they gather in canals and near the shore in Florida, informed the callers there's nothing to worry about - they're just having sex. 

In a Facebook posting, set to Marvin Gaye's 1973 hit "Let's Get It On," a video shows a herd of the sea cows frolicking just off shore, noting: "If you see this. No you didn't. ... Don't call us. They are more than fine. It's mating season."

“They mate all through the year but generally mating herds like these are seen in the summer months,” the sheriff’s office said in the video's caption. “If you see this, there’s no need to call, they are a-okay.”

"Manatees actually mate in herds like these and often they are near the shore," it said. 

The video warned people who see groups of manatees - known as aggregations - to not touch or disturb them. 

Manatees, which can grow to 10-feet long and weigh as much as 1,200 pounds, are protected by state and federal law. 

“When people see it, it is in shallow waters, so with a lot of commotion, it can look like manatees are getting injured for onlookers who are definitely fearful and want to make sure manatees are doing ok, but it’s very common for this to happen,” Jaime Vaccaro, assistant curator of Florida/Manatees with Zoo Tampa, told WFLA in Tampa Bay. 

“There’s usually one female and multiple males. So you could see anywhere from five plus manatees together at one time,” Vaccaro continued. “Typically, if you see a manatee distressed, it’s going to be a solo animal. You may see injuries on its exterior, you may see a manatee breathing frequently.” 

A manatee named Hugh died after being injured while having sex in April with his brother at an aquarium in Sarasota, Florida officials said last week.

"This was the first time such heightened mating behavior was witnessed between the two manatees," the statement noted.

