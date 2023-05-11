The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Florida Seeks Restraining Order to Stop Mass Release of Migrants

    The lawsuit argues that argues that a plan by the Department of Homeland Security to release migrants is unlawful.

    Luke Funk
    Nick Ut/Getty Images

    The Florida Attorney General is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop a mass release of migrants into the U.S. as Title 42 ends.

    Fox News first reported that a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida argued that a plan by the Department of Homeland Security to release migrants onto the streets if Customs and Border Protection and NGOs are overcapacity is unlawful.

    Migrants were rushing over the border from Mexico on Thursday.

    They are hoping to enter the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted.

    Many fear that it could make it more difficult for them to stay in the U.S. if they wait to enter the country.

    The Associated Press contributed to this report.

