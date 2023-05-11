Florida Seeks Restraining Order to Stop Mass Release of Migrants

The Florida Attorney General is seeking a temporary restraining order to stop a mass release of migrants into the U.S. as Title 42 ends.
Fox News first reported that a filing in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Florida argued that a plan by the Department of Homeland Security to release migrants onto the streets if Customs and Border Protection and NGOs are overcapacity is unlawful.
Migrants were rushing over the border from Mexico on Thursday.
They are hoping to enter the U.S. in the final hours before pandemic-related asylum restrictions are lifted.
Many fear that it could make it more difficult for them to stay in the U.S. if they wait to enter the country.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
