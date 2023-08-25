Florida Arsonist Nearly Burns Up While Setting Church on Fire: ‘I Do Think He’s an Idiot’
The Broward County Sheriff's Office released the footage and is hoping someone recognizes the fire starter
A fledgling arsonist nearly set himself on fire early Monday morning while trying to burn down a Florida church — and the entire crime was captured by surveillance cameras.
Authorities in southern Florida are searching for the individual shown in the footage walking up to the entrance of the Power Outreach Ministries in Oakland Park with a gas can in hand.
The Broward County Sheriff's Office released the footage and is hoping someone recognizes the fire starter. They have not said if they think it is a man or a woman.
The arsonist was recorded pouring gasoline in two areas outside the church. They allegedly used a burning paper towel to set both sides alight and can be seen jumping away from the bursting balls of flame caused by their illicit actions.
As the arsonist quickly backs away from the second blast of fire, the flames seem to follow them across the blacktop, like the tire tracks left by the DeLorean in the movie "Back to The Future."
Local station WSVN spoke to Pastor Warren Gayle, who called the incident part of "the devil’s plan."
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida Church
- Hate Crime Probe Launched after Crosses Burned at Predominantly Black California Church
- Donald Trump Can’t Vote for Himself in Florida if He’s Convicted Before the 2024 Election
- Church Recovers Nearly 2,000 Stolen Organ Pipes
- DeSantis Invites Harris for Visit to ‘Set The Record Straight’ on Black History Education Standards
- ‘Arsonist Scum’ Blamed for Greek Wildfires As Police Make 140 Wildfire-Related Arrests
"I don't know why would someone come all the way to burn this building down for no reason," the pastor continued. "I don't have enemies."
When asked by the station if he thought the bungling arsonist was short on cunning, Gayle said, "I do think he's an idiot."
The fires happened just before 1:30 a.m. on August 14 and resulted in $1,000 in damage.
- Man Adopted From Chile Meets His Biological Family After Being Stolen as a BabyNews
- Teen Girl Stabbed to Death Inside DC McDonald’s on Eve of First Day of SchoolNews
- Tiger Island Fire Could Be Louisiana’s Largest Wildfire, City-Wide Evacuation Order LiftedNews
- Violent Protests Erupt Outside NYC Mayor’s Mansion Over Migrant Crisis, 5 ArrestedNews
- Israel to Have ‘Iron Beam’ Laser Defense in Place Next Year: Defense ContractorNews
- Flash Mob of 400 Teens Descends Into Reports of Vandalism, Looting and Fights at California MallNews
- Yachts Spray Painted and Golf Courses are Vandalized By Activists — All in the Name of Climate ChangeNews
- Man Interviewed in Infamous 2006 BBC Mixup to Sue, Says He Never Got Royalties From Viral VideoNews
- 2 Hurt After Broward County Sheriff’s Helicopter Crashes Near SchoolNews
- Resurfaced Video Shows Prigozhin Making Ominous Prediction About Russia’s Future: ‘Plane Will Fall Apart in the Air’News
- Multiple People Stabbed in Burger-Joint Brawl With Fans From Rival NFL TeamsNews
- Alabama Set to Become First State to Execute Prisoner by Making Him Inhale Pure NitrogenNews