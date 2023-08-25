Florida Arsonist Nearly Burns Up While Setting Church on Fire: ‘I Do Think He’s an Idiot’

A fledgling arsonist nearly set himself on fire early Monday morning while trying to burn down a Florida church — and the entire crime was captured by surveillance cameras.

Authorities in southern Florida are searching for the individual shown in the footage walking up to the entrance of the Power Outreach Ministries in Oakland Park with a gas can in hand.

The Broward County Sheriff's Office released the footage and is hoping someone recognizes the fire starter. They have not said if they think it is a man or a woman.

The arsonist was recorded pouring gasoline in two areas outside the church. They allegedly used a burning paper towel to set both sides alight and can be seen jumping away from the bursting balls of flame caused by their illicit actions.

As the arsonist quickly backs away from the second blast of fire, the flames seem to follow them across the blacktop, like the tire tracks left by the DeLorean in the movie "Back to The Future."

The arsonist, just before the fireballs Broward County Sheriff's Office

Local station WSVN spoke to Pastor Warren Gayle, who called the incident part of "the devil’s plan."

"I don't know why would someone come all the way to burn this building down for no reason," the pastor continued. "I don't have enemies."

When asked by the station if he thought the bungling arsonist was short on cunning, Gayle said, "I do think he's an idiot."

The fires happened just before 1:30 a.m. on August 14 and resulted in $1,000 in damage.