Florida Aquarium Reveals ‘Beloved’ Manatee Died Engaging in Vigorous Sex with Brother

A 38-year-old manatee named Hugh died after sustaining fatal injuries while engaging in sex with his brother, Florida aquarium officials revealed Thursday.

Hugh died on April 29 at the Mote Marine Laboratory and Aquarium in Sarasota, but the circumstances surrounding his passing were not revealed until this week when officials attributed to sex with his brother Buffett, according to a statement from the aquarium.

“On the day of Hugh’s passing, Hugh and Buffett engaged in natural, yet increased, mating behavior observed and documented in manatees both in managed care and in the wild,” the aquarium said.

“This was the first time such heightened mating behavior was witnessed between the two manatees," the statement noted.

"However, each year, like other male manatees in both the wild and in managed care, Hugh and Buffett would [typically] exhibit approximately two months of seasonal behavioral changes including, but not limited to, an increase in sexual behavior.”

The two were kept under observation during this time by the animal care team and veterinarians, Mote said.

The experts decided that physically separating the brothers would be avoided because it had previously caused “undue anxiety and negative effects in both manatees.”

Instead, staff sought to distract the brothers and offer rewards to divert them.

“Hugh and Buffett were both observed initiating and mutually seeking interactions from each other throughout the day, and there were no obvious signs of discomfort or distress such as listing, crunching, or active avoidance that would have triggered a need for intervention,” the aquarium said.

Specifically, Hugh died from sustaining a fatal "14.5 cm long tear in the ventral wall" of his colon, according to a necropsy by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission’s Marine Mammal Pathobiology Lab, NBC News reported.

When they announced Hugh’s death in April, aquarium officials described him as "our beloved resident manatee," and said he had been at the facility since 1996 "where he served as an ambassador for his species."