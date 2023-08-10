Florida Approves Educational Video Featuring Animated Christopher Columbus Defending Slavery: ‘Better Than Being Killed’
The materials were made by PragerU, a nonprofit organization founded by conservative radio host Dennis Prager
Florida has approved a series of controversial educational videos produced by unaccredited right-wing group PragerU that features an animated Christopher Columbus defending slavery, saying it's "better than being killed."
The video shows Columbus explaining his discovery of the "New World" to "Leo and Layla," two students who travel back in time to study history.
In the episode, Leo asks the explorer about his treatment of the indigenous people he encountered and accusations that he "spoiled paradise and brought slavery and murder to peaceful people."
Columbus responded by saying some of the people were peaceful but others were "vicious and warring cannibals."
But what about slavery? Layla asks.
"Slavery is as old as time and has taken place in every corner of the world," Columbus answers. "Even among the people I just left."
Later he adds: "Being taken as a slave is better than being killed, no? Before you judge, you must ask yourself, 'What did the culture and society of the time treat as no big deal?'"
The videos were made by PragerU, a non-profit organization founded by conservative radio host Dennis Prager.
The Florida Department of Education said the videos can be used as supplemental materials in state schools, People.com reported.
The education material "aligns to Florida’s revised civics and government standards," the report said.
The approval of the PragerU video comes amid the backlash sparked by Florida's book bans, its rejection of AP African-American history courses and the approval of new standards that require middle school teachers to tell students that "slaves developed skills, which, in some instances, could be applied for their personal benefit."
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, a Republican candidate for president, defended the curriculum last month.
“They're probably going to show that some of the folks [slaves] that eventually parlayed, you know, being a blacksmith into doing things later in life," he said, referring further questions to the Department of Education.
