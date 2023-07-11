Florida 6-Year-Old Fights off Alleged Kidnapper by Biting Arm - The Messenger
News.
Florida 6-Year-Old Fights off Alleged Kidnapper by Biting Arm

Miami Police called it a case that has them 'extremely worried'

Tristan Balagtas
JWPlayer

A 6-year-old girl escaped her alleged would-be kidnapper after she bit the assailant on his arm and ran for help, the girl said.

Jail records indicate Leonardo Venegas is being held on charges of kidnapping and child abuse after being arrested on Saturday.

According to WTVJ-TV, citing an arrest affidavit, Venegas, 32, allegedly tried to take the girl from a Miami apartment complex courtyard Thursday. 

Prior to the incident, the girl told investigators she was playing outside with her siblings when they decided to go back inside, leaving her alone in the courtyard.

Moments later, Venegas allegedly grabbed the girl and attempted to take her to his vehicle. 

The girl - identified by WTVJ only as Ah'lyric - said she fought to escape her alleged attacker.

Leonardo Venegas
Leonardo VenegasMiami-Dade Police

"I bit him,” she told the outlet.

Venegas allegedly responded by slapping her.

She then ran off, the outlet reported.

"I’m glad she knew how to fight back," Ah’lyric’s mom, Teshia McGill, said, per WTVJ.

Surveillance footage allegedly showing Venegas at the apartment complex led to his arrest.

When brought in for questioning, Venegas allegedly told detectives he was house shopping in the area.

"This is a case that has us extremely worried, concerned, something that's not very common," Miami Police Capt. Freddie Cruz told WTVJ. "Luckily, we were able to apprehend this individual."

Lawyer information for Venegas was not immediately available and it’s unclear if he entered a plea to the charges.

