11-Year-Old Florida Girl Charged in Kidnapping Prank ‘Liked Being the Center of Attention,’ Sheriff Says (Exclusive) - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Susan Smith, Who’s in Jail for Killing 2 Sons, Hasn’t Found Family to Support Upcoming Parole Bid (Exclusive)

11-Year-Old Florida Girl Charged in Kidnapping Prank ‘Liked Being the Center of Attention,’ Sheriff Says (Exclusive)

'It's a swift kick in the butt,' Sheriff Mike Chitwood told The Messenger about the pre-teen doing a night in jail

Published |Updated
Diane Herbst and Bruce Golding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
An image from bodycam video shows the 11-year-old girl arrested Wednesday in Volusia County, Florida, in a kidnapping prank.Volusia County Sheriff’s Department

An 11-year-old Florida girl "liked being the center of attention" after she was accused of sending 911 texts about a hoax kidnapping, the sheriff whose department was pranked told The Messenger on Thursday.

Sheriff Mike Chitwood of Volusia County, Fla., said he went to see the girl while she was being booked following her arrest Wednesday.

The girl "was not [even] crying a little bit" as her mug shots were taken, he said.

"I got the idea that she liked being the center of attention," he added.

Read More
Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood
Volusia County Sheriff Mike ChitwoodSheriff Chitwood/Twitter

Deputies and local police went on a wild goose chase that included utilizing a helicopter after the girl allegedly texted 911 around 9:45 a.m. Wednesday, and said her 14-year-old friend had been abducted by an armed man.

She allegedly continued sending detailed messages about the purported kidnapping for about 30 minutes until authorities traced her cellphone and showed up at her Port Orange home.

The girl came out around 10: 25 a.m. holding the device, which was ringing with a call from the sheriff's office.

Chitwood said he introduced himself to the girl while she was in custody.

I said, 'I'm not talking to you as a sheriff — I'm talking to you. My granddaughter's a couple of years younger than you. I don't think you understand this, but people could get hurt. People could get killed.'"

"I said, 'You know, that helicopter flies medical missions. If somebody in the northwestern part of the county, which is predominantly rural, had a medical emergency. And we couldn't get an ambulance there for 15 or 20 minutes…the fastest way to save their life was the helicopter.'"

The girl, he said, "just kind of like looked at me and said, 'Yeah.'"

"What you expect an 11-year-old to say," he added.

Chitwood said the girl's alleged ruse included falsely identifying herself as "Lily Lee Combs" and saying her friend was "Maddie Lawson."

She also allegedly said that the purported kidnapper was driving a white van and that she was following it southbound on I-95 in a blue Jeep with a surfboard strapped to the roof, the sheriff said.

The girl was charged with making a false police report concerning the use of a firearm in a violent manner, a felony, and misuse of 911, a misdemeanor.

She was held overnight in the Volusia Regional Juvenile Detention Center and released with an ankle monitor to her parents Thursday morning, Chitwood said.

"It's the only time she'll probably ever be in a detention facility, which nobody's advocating for, but at least it's — it's tough love," he said. "It's a swift kick in the butt to say, 'Look, this is what can happen.'"

Wednesday's incident, which the girl allegedly said was inspired by something she saw on YouTube, was the latest in a string of pranks the sheriff's office has dealt with in recent years, Chitwood noted.

"We arrest dozens of school-aged children a year, calling in fake active shooters, fake bomb threats," since the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., he said.

"I don't wanna run around and lock up 11-year-olds, but the same token…when you keep responding to these things over and over and over again, you gotta do something."

Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Sign Up.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.