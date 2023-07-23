Flooding of ‘Biblical Proportions’ Bombards Canada, Causing ‘Unimaginable’ Damage, 4 Missing 

Four people, including two children, are missing after several parts of Canada’s Atlantic-coast province of Nova Scotia became submerged in water following intense flooding which has led to mass evacuations, road washouts and power outages over the last two days.

“We have had biblical proportions of rain over the night and into the day,” Halifax Mayor Mike Savage said Saturday, reported CNN.

A state of emergency has been declared province-wide in an effort to limit travel in heavily impacted areas and get aid to those affected.

Torrential downpours started on Friday afternoon across the Halifax region, dumping more than 200 millimeters of rain in some areas. The port city typically receives about 90-100 mm of rain during an average July. (Getty Images) shaunl/GETTY

About 750 people were ordered to flee the Halifax area overnight, while more than 400 homes were evacuated in Lunenburg, authorities said Saturday.

Two children who were unable to escape a vehicle that got stuck underwater are still missing, Royal Canadian Mounted Police spokeswoman Cindy Bayers, said. Three other occupants of that car were able to escape safely.

Another two individuals, a youth and a man, are also missing amid the torrential flooding after they also were unable to escape a submerged vehicle, Bayers said, adding that police are actively searching for all four missing people.

Torrential downpours started on Friday afternoon across the Halifax region, dumping more than 200 millimeters of rain in some areas. The port city typically receives about 90-100 mm of rain during an average July.

Based on radar estimates and unofficial observations, Environment Canada said on Saturday that some areas may have received more than 300 mm in 24 hours. Radar maps show the heaviest rainfall extending along the province’s southwestern shore to a point north of Halifax.

“We got three months’ worth of rain in less than 24 hours,” Premier Tim Houston, according to CNN. “It came fast and it came furious.”

While numbers are still being recorded, it’s believed the Halifax region has not seen this level of rainfall since 1971, when hurricane Beth made landfall near the eastern tip of mainland Nova Scotia and then roared over Cape Breton. At that time, almost 250 mm of rain fell on the Halifax area, causing widespread flooding and damage.

In the Hammonds Plains area, the downpour has taken hold with roadways being completely washed out. They had just begun recovery after a wildfire, which began in late May, destroyed 151 homes and businesses forcing 16,000 residents to evacuate.

Post-tropical storm Fiona also descended on the Atlantic region last fall, killing three people, flattening scores of homes and knocking out power to more than 600,000 homes and businesses.

“It’s pretty obvious that the climate is changing — from Fiona last year to the wildfires in the spring and now flooding in the summer,” Savage said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story.