Flooding from Tropical Storm Hilary Destroys Bridge

Monster flooding from tropical storm Hilary reportedly destroyed a bridge in California.

Videos posted to social media by storm chaser and meteorologist Reed Timmer show rapid streams of water coursing down the San Gorgonio River near the city of Banning in Riverside County.

What appears to be the collapsed bridge sits on top of the running water in piles of debris.

Hilary made landfall on Sunday as a tropical storm, slamming the southwestern region of the country with heavy winds, rain, and flooding.

Hilary on Friday was classified as a Category 4 storm but downgraded to a tropical storm as it made landfall. It was the first tropical storm to hit California since September 1939.

A tow truck driver attempts to pull a stranded car out of floodwaters on the Golden State Freeway as tropical storm Hilary moves through the area on August 20, 2023 in Sun Valley, California. Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

The Baja California region experienced major flash flooding as Hilary came aground. In a video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, on Saturday night, water can be seen whooshing through the streets, passing houses and other structures in Santa Rosalía, Mexico.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom urged residents to stay home and declared a state of emergency for southern California.