Flooding Forces Ground Stop at Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has grounded all flights into and out of Detroit Metropolitan Wayne County Airport, where relentless thunderstorms have flooded several roadways.
Currently, the Dingell Drive tunnels leading to the airport's McNamara Terminal are flooded and inaccessible.
"Customers with flights operating out of the McNamara Terminal are encouraged to contact their airlines with any questions about their flight status," offered the Wayne County Airport Authority in a statement.
All inbound flights have been diverted to other airports.
The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the entire Detroit Metropolitan area, which remains in effect through this afternoon.
Meteorologist anticipate the area will catch a break from the severe storms during the morning and into the evening, when lightning and thunder will return.
The storms are projected to let up around 2 a.m. local time.
