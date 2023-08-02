Floating Norwegian Restaurant Responds to ‘The Menu’ Comparisons: ‘We Take Better Care of Our Guests’

After a TikToker posted about her experience at Iris, a restaurant floating in the middle of a Norwegian fjord, users flooded the comments with comparisons to a fictional restaurant in the horror movie "The Menu."

App users left notes stating that the eco-friendly vibe, remoteness, and fine-dining aspects reminded them of the eerie fictional eatery. They wrote, "The menu be like," "This is literally the menu," and "Did we learn nothing from The Menu."

However, a representative from Iris told The Messenger that the two tasting-menu restaurants are completely unrelated.

"Neither Salmon Eye nor Iris was or is inspired by 'The Menu,'" they said, adding that both the art installation and the restaurant it houses have "been in the making long before 'The Menu' was released."

The 2022 film chronicles some of the real-life horrors of high-end fine dining through thriller-like satire. Dishes that come out of Chef Slowik's (Ralph Fiennes) kitchen both exude excellence and imbue fear in diners.

Some commenters on TikToker Mari Eriksmoen's initial post gave a more obvious nod to that dark comedy and horror part of the movie, with one comment referencing one of the more disturbing courses served at the fictional Hawthorne: "Wait till you see what's printed on the taco."

And someone who noticed all the other comments wrote, "I love that we all collectively were thinking about The Menu."

When one person commented, "I know how this movie ends," the singer responded with a TikTok detailing parts of her experience and calling it "the most extraordinary restaurant in Europe."

"Promise I made it back home safely," she joked at the end.

There were users who said the similarities made them uninterested in ever visiting Iris. "I watched The Menu; I'll pass," wrote one commenter. Another said, "I've seen the movie The Menu, I'm not going to a secluded restaurant. 1. I might die. 2. I’m broke."

While the team at Iris is in on the joke — Eriksmoen told Insider that employees made similar humorous references during her visit — they say there is nothing to worry about when visiting their very real dining room.

"We see that people find it amusing and that there are similarities," a representative told The Messenger, "but we ensure that we take better care of our guests than they do in the movie."