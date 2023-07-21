Flight Where Passengers Fell Ill While Waiting for Hours on Scorching Tarmac Under Investigation
US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg called the situation 'infuriating'
Delta Air Lines is facing an investigation after passengers aboard one of its flights earlier this week had to wait for hours on a hot, idle plane.
Passengers on Monday aboard a delayed Atlanta-bound plane were forced to wait on a tarmac at Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas for four hours in 111-degree heat.
One passenger aboard the flight called the experience “insane” and said people were passing out from the heat.
“First we were delayed because you did not have a flight attendant. Then we finally board and sit for almost 3 hours on a hot plane in 111 degree weather,” Krista Garvin wrote in a tweet. “Now we are heading back to the gate cause people are passing out.”
- Airline Passengers Faint While Waiting on Tarmac in 111 Degree Heat
- Babies Screamed, Adults Vomited in 4 Hours of Hell Trapped on Sweltering Delta Plane, Passenger Recounts
- Passenger Opens Emergency Hatch, Leaps off Wing, Sprints on Tarmac to Dodge Arrest
- Passengers on Flight Where Man Was Stabbed Blame ‘Endless Amounts of Alcohol’ Served by Airline
- San Francisco-to-Taipei Flight Forced to Turn Around Hours Into Journey Due to Unruly Passenger
Garvin also said she witnessed paramedics boarding and wheeling out people who had been exhibiting signs of medical distress. Passengers were instructed to remain seated while paramedics boarded the plane.
The US Department of Transportation has launched an investigation following reports of the incident.
"I want to know how it was possible for passengers to be left in triple-digit heat onboard an aircraft for that long," Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg told Reuters.
Buttigieg called the situation "infuriating" and said it's an unusual occurrence.
"Even under normal temperatures a tarmac delay is not supposed to go that long and we have rules about that, which we are actively enforcing and this is being investigated right now," he said.
In a statement, the airline apologized, saying its own staff members are investigating as well.
"Delta teams are looking into the circumstances that led to uncomfortable temperatures inside the cabin and we appreciate the efforts of our people and first responders at Harry Reid International,” Delta Air Lines said.
The flight was rescheduled for the next day, and customers received compensation for their experience.
