Flight Gets Diverted After Business-Class Passenger Throws Tantrum Over His Meal Choice Being Unavailable

A flight on Sunday was diverted after a business-class passenger caused a ruckus on board, according to The Guardian.

The United Airlines flight had initially been heading from Houston to Amsterdam. However, after a passenger reportedly complained that his meal choice was unavailable, the plane was diverted to Chicago.

"United flight 20 from George Bush Intercontinental Airport to Amsterdam diverted to O'Hare International Airport and landed safely following a passenger disturbance," the airline said in a statement to The Messenger. "Law enforcement met the aircraft at the gate and escorted the passenger off the plane. The aircraft then continued to Amsterdam."

No further information about the passenger or the meal that had reportedly been unavailable to him was given.

In a tweet posted by Flightradar24, the real-time aircraft tracking website, the plane can be seen circling Chicago's O'Hare airport and dumping fuel before landing. The diversion was "due to an unruly passenger," according to the Flightradar24 tweet.

The plane spent two hours grounded in Chicago before continuing on to Amsterdam, per Flightradar24.

Another Twitter user, known as XJonNYC, posted a screenshot of an internal message stating there was a "threat level 1" on board the flight. According to the Federal Aviation Administration, a threat level 1 is the lowest threat level, characterized by "disruptive behavior" that might be "suspicious or threatening."

An United Airlines plane is parked at the gate on April 23, 2019, at Boston Logan International Airport. DANIEL SLIM/AFP via Getty Images

That Twitter user stated the passenger seemed to have been "intoxicated" and was upset that he didn't receive his first-choice meal.