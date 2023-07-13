Flight Forced to Make Emergency Landing After Women Get Into Expletive-Filled Fracas

Pilots were forced to divert a Las Vegas-bound flight Tuesday after two passengers got into a mid-air altercation.

Frontier Airlines flight 2143 departed Philadelphia for Las Vegas and was scheduled to arrive around 8:40 p.m., but a fight between a pair of women caused the flight to divert to Denver, Michael Konopasek, Frontier Airlines corporate communications manager confirmed with KLAS-TV.

A witness said the incident “was fairly disruptive so passengers began to tell them to shut up because their behavior was escalating.” AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

A fellow passenger captured the moments two unidentified women got into a heated, expletive-filled argument.

Speaking with the outlet, another passenger said the incident “was fairly disruptive so passengers began to tell them to shut up because their behavior was escalating.”

A flight attendant reportedly asked the women three times to stop arguing and relocated one of them. Still, the fight continued, forcing the pilots to make an emergency landing in Denver, the outlet reports.

Once on the ground, the women were escorted off the plane and met by police, who also called in the FBI, and passengers gave witness statements, per KLAS.

“Luckily, the Vegas-based Frontier crew was great,” the passenger said.

The flight continued on to Las Vegas, but was about an hour late.