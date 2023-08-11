Flight Came Within 748 Feet of Crashing Into Pacific Ocean Due to Pilot Error: NTSB

A United Airlines flight plummeted to within 748 feet of the Pacific Ocean in a case of pilot error, the National Transportation Safety Board found in a final report on the harrowing December 2022 incident.

The tense moments came shortly after United flight 1722 took off under heavy rain on December 18, bound from Maui to San Francisco, according to the report posted Thursday by the NTSB.

Amid an otherwise uneventful takeoff, the captain of the Boeing 777 asked the co-pilot, or first officer, to adjust the position of the plane’s wing flaps. The co-pilot, however, said that he misheard the pilot’s instruction, according to the NTSB.

“When the airplane reached the acceleration altitude, the captain reduced the pitch attitude slightly and called for the flap setting to be reduced to flaps 5,” the inquiry found. “According to the first officer, he thought that he heard the captain announce flaps 15, which the first officer selected before contacting the departure controller and discussing the weather conditions.”

But the pilots, who were not identified by name in the report, soon realized that the plane was pitched downward and picking up speed. It eventually breached cloud cover.

“I instantly recognized the severity of our situation,” the co-pilot told investigators. “I announced, ‘Pull up, pull up, pull up, pull up' many times.”

Meanwhile, the cabin filled with passengers’ terrified screams.

“It felt like you were climbing to the top of a roller coaster. It was at that point,” passenger Rod Williams II told CNN in February, when the NTSB’s investigation was announced. “There were a number of screams on the plane. Everybody knew that something was out of the ordinary, or at least that this was not normal.”

“It’s tense, you don’t really have a chance to speak or to conjure up words, you’re just kind of gripping the seat and praying under your breath,” continued Williams, who was seated near the back of the plane with his wife and children. “I asked her later and sure enough … we were praying for a miracle, because we felt like this could be it.”

They weren’t alone in that thought.

“It happened so fast that I thought, ‘Could this be it?’” fellow flier Kenneth Raymond, 81, told the San Francisco Chronicle. “It was a bigger drop than I have ever experienced on an airplane.”

The plane dipped from an initial altitude of approximately 2,200 feet to 748 feet in a matter of seconds before the pilots were able to level it out.

Flight attendants comforted some shaken passengers and, a few minutes later, a reassuring message came from the cockpit, Williams recalled to CNN.

“Someone from the cockpit got on the intercom and said, ‘Alright, folks, you probably felt a couple G’s on that one, but everything’s gonna be OK. We’re gonna be alright,’” he said.

Upon recovery, the flight continued on to San Francisco without further event. None of the flight’s 271 passengers was injured.

The pilots voluntarily reported the incident and continue to fly for United, an airline spokesperson said in a statement, adding that United fully cooperated with an independent investigation.

“There's nothing more important than the safety of our crew and customers, which is why we’re drawing on the lessons learned from this flight to inform the training of all United pilots,” the spokesperson said.

With Associated Press