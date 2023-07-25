Flight Attendant Goes Viral for ‘Saving’ Mom By Helping Calm Her Screaming Baby - The Messenger
Flight Attendant Goes Viral for ‘Saving’ Mom By Helping Calm Her Screaming Baby

The resurfaced video, which was first posted last August, has climbed to over 5 million views

Published |Updated
Monique Merrill
Southwest Airlines had record sales in the second quarter and forecast a profit for the rest of 2023.Daniel Knighton/Getty Images

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is being hailed as an "angel" after a resurfaced TikTok video went viral, showing the woman calming an upset baby by giving it a tour of the aircraft.

“This angel saved me on my baby’s first plane ride,” TikTok user @jessicawindsorr wrote in the caption.

The woman, identified by People as Jessica Nelson, said in the video that the flight attendant “deserves a raise.” 

View post on TikTok
Read More

According to the comments, one user said the attendant was recognized for her caring act within the company.

“I have a friend at Southwest, and they were able to figure out who she was and have her nominated for the Heroes of the Heart award,” the user wrote. 

Other users highlighted how the video gave them hope about traveling with their own young ones: “I needed to see this today. Taking my toddler on her first flight next week and I’m so worried.  Don’t want people to hate me if she cries at all.”

The video, which was first posted last August, has climbed to more than 5 million views with nearly 900,000 likes.

