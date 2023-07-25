Flight Attendant Goes Viral for ‘Saving’ Mom By Helping Calm Her Screaming Baby

A Southwest Airlines flight attendant is being hailed as an "angel" after a resurfaced TikTok video went viral, showing the woman calming an upset baby by giving it a tour of the aircraft.
“This angel saved me on my baby’s first plane ride,” TikTok user @jessicawindsorr wrote in the caption.
The woman, identified by People as Jessica Nelson, said in the video that the flight attendant “deserves a raise.”
- CEO Goes Viral After Refusing to Let Mom Sit Next to Children on Airplane
- Mom Sues Southwest Airlines, Claiming She and Daughter Were Victims of Racial Profiling
- Travel Site Ranks Delta Best US Airline Again as Southwest and Frontier Ratings Decline
- These TikTokers Can Help You Score Flights And Luxury Vacations For Less
- New K9 Jets Airline Allows Passengers to Travel with Their Pets
According to the comments, one user said the attendant was recognized for her caring act within the company.
“I have a friend at Southwest, and they were able to figure out who she was and have her nominated for the Heroes of the Heart award,” the user wrote.
Other users highlighted how the video gave them hope about traveling with their own young ones: “I needed to see this today. Taking my toddler on her first flight next week and I’m so worried. Don’t want people to hate me if she cries at all.”
The video, which was first posted last August, has climbed to more than 5 million views with nearly 900,000 likes.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Nearly 100,000 Without Power in Maryland as Strong Storms Pummel StateNews
- Oregon Man Arrested on Suspicion of Murder, Abuse of a Corpse in Disappearance of WomanNews
- Miami-Dade Police Director Saved From Suicide Attempt by Wife Who Grabbed His Arm: LawyerNews
- Man Blames Employer for Cocaine Addiction, Says He Needed More Therapy After Killing Someone at Work: LawsuitNews
- Florida Man Storms into Hospital, Tackles Nurse, Strips Naked, Floods Emergency Room: PoliceNews
- Las Vegas Teen Killed After Hitting Cable Purposely Stretched Across Bike TrailNews
- California Man Gets Life in Prison for Shooting Victim, Leaving Him to Drown in Ocean Over DebtNews
- Republican Policymaker Proposes Banning Kids Under 18 From Visiting Library Without an AdultNews
- Teen Charged With Murder for Allegedly Stabbing, Beating Man Who Complained About Loud PartyNews
- 12-Year-Old Michigan Girl Wins Jiu-Jitsu World Championship While Wearing Hijab in Historic FirstNews
- Colorado Man Gets 97 Years in Prison for Double Murder Captured on Victim’s Digital Audio RecorderNews
- Woman Accused of Sending Boyfriend Photos of Herself Sexually Assaulting ToddlerNews