Flight Attendant Claimed Prigozhin’s Plane Underwent ‘Incomprehensible Repairs’ Before Doomed Flight: Report

Wagner boss Yevgeny Prigozhin's private jet was taken away for “strange manipulations” and repair before its doomed flight, according to a claim on one of Russia's most popular news and information Telegram channels.

The unverified claim from the VChK-OGPU channel says that Kristina Raspopova told her family prior to the flight that the jet was "taken away for some short-term and incomprehensible repairs."

VChK-OGPU — which boasts 775,000 followers — quotes Raspopova's brother, who is a deputy prosecutor in the Chelyabinsk region, north of Kazakhstan.

Raspopova flew to Moscow two days earlier and was waiting for a flight home to St. Petersburg. She was called up for an "important" flight and told she could fly either fly Wednesday or Thursday.

Flight attendant Kristina Raspopova reportedly told her family about strange repairs on the doomed plane before it plummeted in a fireball. OSINTdefender/Twitter

She chose the flight on Wednesday — on an Embraer Legacy 600 Business Jet, packed with Prigozhin and his Wagner cohorts.

According to VChK-OGPU, the plane was being repaired before it took off: "Relatives of flight attendant Kristina Raspopova were told about strange manipulations with the plane before the last flight. It was taken away for some short-term and incomprehensible repairs."

Prigozhin and seven others — along with three crew members — are presumed dead after the $13 million jet plummeted from the sky and crashed in a fireball on Wednesday.