Flier Pays for 3 Airline Seats So Great Dane Can Travel With Him; Passengers Smitten

How do you fit a Great Dane on an airplane? One dog owner has gone viral on social media for providing an answer: By buying her all the seats she needs!

Business startup founder Gabriel Bogner, 27, posted a video on TikTok showing how he traveled from Los Angeles to his new home in Brooklyn with his 5-year-old support dog, Darwin.

Bogner had to buy his pony-sized 140-pound Great Dane three whole airplane seats, which she shared with her owner, so that she could travel with him.

Darwin appeared in a series of scenes posted by Bogner to be better behaved on a plane than some recently spotted acting-out humans.

"Who says Great Danes aren’t airplane dogs?" Bogner asked on TikTok. "Shoutout to @American Airlines for making our move to Brooklyn a piece of cake though! (Yes I bought 3 seats for us on the plane)"

Darwin is shown peacefully napping at the airport, politely meeting her airplane’s pilots, regally sitting in her seats on the airplane, and overall just being a sweet giant the whole time.

Fellow passengers appeared to fall in love with the big dog.

"People were absolutely gob-smacked and shocked but everyone was so excited to see her. I've never seen so many smiling at an airport," Bogner wrote.

Bogner shared in a follow-up TikTok video that he was appreciative of all the love TikTok users had been showing his Great Dane in the replies.

“I struggle a lot in daily life with my disease, and reading most of your comments brought a huge smile to my face,” Bogner said.

Darwin gets in some Zzzzs before her big plane debut. (Screenshot Gabriel Bogner TikTok) Gabriel Bogner/TikTok

Bogner revealed that he suffers from Crohn’s Disease, an inflammatory disease of the gastrointestinal tract, and Darwin is his support animal.

Bogner also detailed how he worked with American Airlines to register Darwin as a service animal and how they agreed she could fly if Bogner purchased enough seats so that she would be comfortable on the flight.

Darwin is actually too large for the airline’s largest cargo crate, so she only had the option to fly with her owner in the cabin, noted.

In yet another follow-up TikTok video, Bogner responded to some online critics about having Darwin as his service animal for Crohn’s.

“I got Darwin as a puppy and immediately registered her as an emotional support animal due to a lot of anxiety just from growing up basically in a hospital and a lot of the trauma from having a chronic illness,” Bogner explained, adding that he later trained Darwin to be a service animal.

Service dogs can be any size or breed and don’t need to go through professional training or wear vests that identify them as service animals, according to the Americans With Disabilities Act’s website. They do, however, need to be “trained to perform a task directly related to a person’s disability.”

Darwin assists Bogner by accompanying him to the bathroom and by soothing his aching stomach by resting her head or body on the area, providing warmth, according to her owner.

Bogner’s video of Darwin’s airplane adventure has so far garnered 17.9 million views.