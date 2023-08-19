Flesh Eating Bacteria Kills 5 More in Florida After Deaths in Connecticut, New York

Five people in Florida have died from Vibrio vulnificus, a rare flesh-eating bacteria that has killed three others in the Northeast.

The Florida state health department reports that of the 26 cases statewide, five people have died.

Two deaths were reported in Hillsborough County, one in Pasco, one in Polk and one in Sarasota. It’s unclear how those who died contracted the bacteria.

The bacteria can be found in warm seawater and raw shellfish, particularly oysters. Vibrio vulnificus bacteria doesn’t make an oyster look, smell or taste any differently than ones carrying the bacteria.

Vibrio vulnificus bacteria James Gathany/CDC/Wikimedia Commons

“Water and wounds do not mix. Do not enter the water if you have fresh cuts or scrapes,” warned the Florida health department.

The department urged those who are immunocompromised to wear foot protection on the beach to protect against cuts and injury from rocks and shells.

Two people have died in Connecticut and one person died on Long Island in New York. The deaths prompted Gov. Kathy Hochul to issue health guidelines on Wednesday.

“While rare, the Vibrio bacteria has unfortunately made it to this region and can be extraordinarily dangerous,” Hochul said in an announcement.

Last year, Vibrio vulnificus infected 74 people and killed 17 in Florida, which the health department said was linked to the impacts of Hurricane Ian.