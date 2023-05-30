Flesh-Eating Bacteria Found in Seaweed Piles on Florida Beaches

Some of the seaweed that riddles Florida's beaches contains a flesh-eating bacteria that researchers claim poses an immediate public health threat.

Florida Atlantic University published the findings in Water Research.

The researchers discovered that Sargassum, a brown micro algae, that washed ashore is polluted with "plastic marine debris" and a bacteria known as Vibrio, creating "the perfect 'pathogen' storm that has implications for both marine life and public health."

Vibrio bacteria occurs naturally in saltwater coastal environments. Higher concentrations are found between May and October, when the weather is warmer.

Humans with vibrioisis complain of stomach cramps, vomiting, diarrhea, fever, chills, ear infections and wound infections.

A press release from the school notes that "Vibrio vulnificus, sometimes referred to as flesh-eating bacteria, can cause life-threatening foodborne illnesses from seafood consumption as well as disease and death from open wound infections."

After testing seawater samples collected from the Caribbean and Sargasso seas of the North Atlantic Ocean, the researchers discovered Vibrio is able to "stick" to microplastics and "that these microbes might just be adapting to plastic."

Beached Sargassum was also tested, and high levels of Vibrio were detected.

"Plastic is a new element that’s been introduced into marine environments and has only been around for about 50 years," said Tracy Mincer, Ph.D., corresponding lead author and an assistant professor of biology at FAU's Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute and Harriet L. Wilkes Honors College.

"Our lab work showed that these Vibrio are extremely aggressive and can seek out and stick to plastic within minutes," Mincer added. "We also found that there are attachment factors that microbes use to stick to plastics, and it is the same kind of mechanism that pathogens use."