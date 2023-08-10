Flash Mob Descends on Yves Saint Laurent Store, Boosts $300K in Luxury Merch in Broad Daylight

At least 30 suspects orchestrated a heist on an Yves Saint Laurent store in Glendale, California Tuesday afternoon, making off with about $300,000 in merchandise before fleeing in several cars, KTLA-TV reported.
The "flash mob" descended on the upscale Americana at Brand shopping center at around 5 p.m. — in broad daylight — with hoods and masks.
Video appeared to show bystanders, including an Amazon worker, attempting to fight the burglars in the streets.
But the thieves managed to evade arrest and ran toward cars that had been stationed along the road.
Handbags at the luxury retailer can sell for more than $5,000.
Glendale Police Chief Manny Cid vowed to deploy more patrols along the downtown Glendale corridor.
Caruso, the owner of the shopping center, will give a $50,000 reward to anyone with information related the the crime.
“Our company’s top priority is to maintain a safe and family-friendly environment across all of our properties, and we will not tolerate any criminal activity," Caruso told KTLA.
The department confirmed there was an attempted burglary of a nearby Gucci store just last week.
California has become ground zero of a resurgence in shoplifting and other petty theft: In late July, a group of robbers orchestrated a smash-and-grab on an Irvine jewelry store, using sledgehammers to shatter glass cases and steal about $1 million worth of merchandise.
Weeks earlier, a different jewelry store in Irvine was robbed, with an estimated $55,000 in merchandise taken.
