Flash Floods: Here’s How to Prepare and Stay Safe if You Experience Flooding

As torrential rains batter parts of the northeastern United States, flash flood warnings have been issued for portions of Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York. Some counties have been hit by as much as 8 inches of rain in a single day, leading to historic floods that have left at least one person dead.

Government and local officials are asking residents to take precautions to stay safe in what NY Governor Kathy Hochul has said is "our new normal." Certain New York counties are under a state of emergency, including New York City.

How To Prepare for Floods

In areas under a flash flood warning, there are steps you can take to prepare and help you stay safe. FEMA, the federal disaster program, has a guide to preparing for floods. Among the recommendations are:

Store important documents like passports or birth certificates and other valuables in water-tight containers in a safe, dry place.

Take a household inventory to document your home before a potential flood.

Move furniture and appliances to higher levels.

FEMA notes that the first priority is you and your loved one's safety:

"When a flood is imminent or occurring, your first priority should be the physical safety of you, your loved ones, and your pets," FEMA's website states.

"Stay alert by monitoring the local news and weather reports and sign up for emergency alerts. Have a communication plan ready in the event of a power outage."

How To Stay Safe in Flash Floods

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Ready.gov website has a list of actions to take to stay safe if you’re in an area that’s under a flash flood warning or you are encountering a flash flood.

They include:

Find shelter right away

Do not try and walk, swim or drive through flood waters

Even if the water appears shallow, exercise caution — just six inches of moving water can knock an adult human down. Water that is any more than a foot deep can wash a vehicle away.

Do not travel on bridges located over fast-moving bodies of water.

If an evacuation order is issued, do so immediately.

If you have a medical condition, contact your medical provider immediately. If your medical condition prevents you from following an evacuation order, shelter in place if possible.

If you are in a car that gets stuck in moving water, stay in the vehicle. If the car begins to fill with water, get onto the roof.

Nearly half of flood-related deaths are car-related. If you do have to drive in heavy rain, watch for flooding at highway dips and underpasses.

If a vehicle stalls in high water, abandon it and seek higher ground.

If you’re trapped in a building, move to the highest level. Only get on the roof if necessary and be sure to signal for help once you’re there. Do NOT climb into a closed attic as rising water could trap you in there.

How To Track Flash Floods and Rainfall

To keep track of flash floods and rainfall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provides regional up-to-date rainfall measures and flood forecasts for the North East, which includes the areas of Vermont, New York, and elsewhere that have seen the worst flooding over the course of Monday.