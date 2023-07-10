Flash Floods: Here’s How to Prepare and Stay Safe if You Experience Flooding

As torrential rains batter parts of the northeastern United States, flash flood warnings have been issued for portions of Vermont, Rhode Island, Massachusetts and New York. Some counties have been hit by as much as 8 inches of rain in a single day, leading to historic floods that have left at least one person dead.
Government and local officials are asking residents to take precautions to stay safe in what NY Governor Kathy Hochul has said is "our new normal." Certain New York counties are under a state of emergency, including New York City.
How To Prepare for Floods
In areas under a flash flood warning, there are steps you can take to prepare and help you stay safe. FEMA, the federal disaster program, has a guide to preparing for floods. Among the recommendations are:
- Flash Flooding, Airport Disruptions Plague Northeast As Extreme Weather Batters US
- Portions of New York Hit With Severe Flash Flooding as State Hammered With Thunderstorms
- Flash Flooding Inundates Central Nebraska, Prompting Water Rescues
- Storms Dumped a Foot of Rain on Parts of Mississippi, Prompting Rescues, Flash Flood Warnings
- Kentucky City Hit With Flash Flood Emergency Less Than Two Years After a Tornado Flattened Areas
- Store important documents like passports or birth certificates and other valuables in water-tight containers in a safe, dry place.
- Take a household inventory to document your home before a potential flood.
- Move furniture and appliances to higher levels.
FEMA notes that the first priority is you and your loved one's safety:
"When a flood is imminent or occurring, your first priority should be the physical safety of you, your loved ones, and your pets," FEMA's website states.
"Stay alert by monitoring the local news and weather reports and sign up for emergency alerts. Have a communication plan ready in the event of a power outage."
How To Stay Safe in Flash Floods
The U.S. Department of Homeland Security Ready.gov website has a list of actions to take to stay safe if you’re in an area that’s under a flash flood warning or you are encountering a flash flood.
They include:
- Find shelter right away
- Do not try and walk, swim or drive through flood waters
- Even if the water appears shallow, exercise caution — just six inches of moving water can knock an adult human down. Water that is any more than a foot deep can wash a vehicle away.
- Do not travel on bridges located over fast-moving bodies of water.
- If an evacuation order is issued, do so immediately.
- If you have a medical condition, contact your medical provider immediately. If your medical condition prevents you from following an evacuation order, shelter in place if possible.
- If you are in a car that gets stuck in moving water, stay in the vehicle. If the car begins to fill with water, get onto the roof.
- Nearly half of flood-related deaths are car-related. If you do have to drive in heavy rain, watch for flooding at highway dips and underpasses.
- If a vehicle stalls in high water, abandon it and seek higher ground.
- If you’re trapped in a building, move to the highest level. Only get on the roof if necessary and be sure to signal for help once you’re there. Do NOT climb into a closed attic as rising water could trap you in there.
How To Track Flash Floods and Rainfall
To keep track of flash floods and rainfall, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration provides regional up-to-date rainfall measures and flood forecasts for the North East, which includes the areas of Vermont, New York, and elsewhere that have seen the worst flooding over the course of Monday.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- July Was Officially the Hottest Month on RecordNews
- Prigozhin Says ‘Heavy Artillery’ Diplomat Victoria Nuland Trying to Keep Wagner Troops Out of NigerNews
- NYC Bookstore at Center of Dogfight After Owner’s German Shepard Mauled Toy Poodle to DeathNews
- Cannabis Company Tilray Buys Shock Top, 7 Other Beer and Beverage Brands From Anheuser-BuschBusiness
- Officials Warn to Stay Inside As Dangerous Stormy Weather Lashes Northern Europe, Killing 2News
- Massive Fire That Destroyed Church in New Jersey May Be Weather RelatedNews
- Even Frozen Antarctica Is Being Walloped By Climate Extremes, Scientists FindNews
- Potential Record Mega Millions Drawing Tuesday as Jackpot Rises to $1.55 BillionNews
- 1 Arrested After Knife Attack Outside British Museum in London Leaves Man WoundedNews
- Power Still Out for Hundreds of Thousands and Could Take Days to Restore After Fatal Major StormsNews
- O’Shae Sibley, a Gay Man Killed in NYC After Voguing to Beyoncé, Will Be Laid to Rest TodayNews
- Niger Strongmen Block Top US Diplomat From Seeing Detained PresidentNews