    Flash Flooding Inundates Central Nebraska, Prompting Water Rescues

    The National Weather Service has issued specific flash flood warnings for the towns of McCook and Stratton

    Published |Updated
    Chris Harris
    Dundy County Sheriff's Office/Facebook

    Emergency responders have been working overtime in southern Nebraska, where heavy rains led to life-threatening flash flooding Friday morning.

    With more thunderstorms forecast throughout Nebraska's Hitchcock and Red Willow counties for Friday afternoon, a flash flood warning remains in effect in that area until 1 p.m.

    The National Weather Service reports that between 3.5 and 6.5 inches of rain suddenly saturated the area, with additional rainfall of 2 to 5 inches possible later on. NWS issued specific flash flood warnings for the towns of McCook and Stratton.

    Nebraska flooding
    Credit: Dundy County Sheriff's Office/Facebook
    The Nebraska Television Network meteorologist Tim Reith received reports Friday of water rescues in Stratton.

    He said residents along Railway Street were spotted wading through waist-high waters as they left flooded homes.

    Trenton and Culbertson also remain under catastrophic flood warnings that expire at 11:30 a.m. local time.

    NWS cautions that creeks and streams in the area could crest, and that poor drainage in urban areas could result in flooding of highways and streets.

    Drivers are advised not to cross flooded roads.

