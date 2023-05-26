Flash Flooding Inundates Central Nebraska, Prompting Water Rescues

Emergency responders have been working overtime in southern Nebraska, where heavy rains led to life-threatening flash flooding Friday morning.
With more thunderstorms forecast throughout Nebraska's Hitchcock and Red Willow counties for Friday afternoon, a flash flood warning remains in effect in that area until 1 p.m.
The National Weather Service reports that between 3.5 and 6.5 inches of rain suddenly saturated the area, with additional rainfall of 2 to 5 inches possible later on. NWS issued specific flash flood warnings for the towns of McCook and Stratton.
- Student Missing in New Zealand Cave System After School Group Is Caught in Severe Weather
- Heavy Rains and Hail Knock Out Power in Colorado, Prompt Flood Watch
- Northern Italy Hit by Mass Flooding and Mudslides; Formula One Grand Prix Cancelled
- Flooding Makes Northern Italy ‘Unrecognizable’ as Thousands Evacuate, 8 Dead
- Yosemite Campsites to Close Ahead of Expected Merced River Flooding
The Nebraska Television Network meteorologist Tim Reith received reports Friday of water rescues in Stratton.
He said residents along Railway Street were spotted wading through waist-high waters as they left flooded homes.
Trenton and Culbertson also remain under catastrophic flood warnings that expire at 11:30 a.m. local time.
NWS cautions that creeks and streams in the area could crest, and that poor drainage in urban areas could result in flooding of highways and streets.
Drivers are advised not to cross flooded roads.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Alec Baldwin Remembers His Late Mom on 1-year Anniversary of Her DeathNews
- Woman with a ‘Baby on Board’ Sticker Accused of Threatening People with Gun in OK Shopping Center: ReportNews
- Police Dogs Are Competing For Grants – And you Can Vote For Your FavoriteNews
- Grandmother Of Teen Missing For Two Years Believes She’s Being Held Against Her WillNews
- Harvard Law Student Who Cleaned Dumpsters to Pay Tuition Now Supports University WorkersNews
- City’s Year Without Homicides Comes to End After Bar ShootingNews
- Nun Whose Body Hasn’t Decayed Years After Death May Become ‘Incorruptible Saint’News
- Flyers Spouting White Supremacist Views Plastered All Over Philadelphia NeighborhoodNews
- State Farm Pushed ‘Wildfire Safety’ Tips Day Before Halting Sales For California CoverageNews
- Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at HomeNews
- Man Who Opened Door on Asiana Flight Said He ‘Wanted to Get Out of Plane Quickly’: ReportNews
- ‘This Cannot Be Happening’: How Mom of 2 Survived Husband’s Terminal ALS DiagnosisNews