5 Wild Burros Shot Dead Near Water Source in Death Valley
Officials believe it's among the largest illegal killing of animals in the park's history
The National Park Service (NPS) has launched an investigation in Death Valley National Park after five wild burros were found fatally shot there earlier this week.
The burros — closely related to donkeys — were discovered near a spring in Wildrose Canyon in the park, which is located in California and Nevada. They were "killed with a low-caliber firearm not typically used to hunt big game,” the Los Angeles Times reported.
Park officials believe it's one of the largest illegal killings in the park's history, SFGate reported.
“It is illegal to discharge a firearm in a national park and it poses a threat to public safety,” the NPS said in a statement Thursday.
“The abandoned carcasses also endanger native wildlife who inadvertently ingest toxic lead shot when feeding on the dead animals," the statement added.
Though burros are often viewed as inseparable from the southwest, the hardy animals are actually an invasive species, first brought to North America by Christopher Columbus.
They were were used as pack animals in borax mining in Death Valley in the 1800s, and in California during the gold rush. Some struck out on their own or were abandoned, and last year there were an estimated 4,000 burros in the area.
In spite of the risk they pose to the park — particularly through damaging the vegetation and competing with native animals for resources — the NPS points out attacks on the animals are illegal.
“These irresponsible actions are not warranted,” the NPS statement underscored.
While public land managers have been working to remove the animals from the “sensitive desert environment,” the statement emphasizes that that the five burros killed were not part of any internal removal efforts.
The killings come amid a heat wave that could see Death Valley reach some of the hottest temperatures ever recorded on Earth.
In 2019, there were 42 burro killings discovered over several months in the Mojave Desert, near the California-Nevada border.
The Mojave Desert burros, unlike those in Death Valley, are protected under the Wild Free-Roaming Horses and Burros Act and can’t be killed, harassed, captured or branded.
The NPS has asked anyone with information about the killings of the Death Valley burros to call their tipline at 888-653-0009 or to submit information using an online form.
