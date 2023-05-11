The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Five Shot and Wounded in Denver, Suspect not yet Arrested

    Denver Police are investigating after five people were wounded in a shooting in a residential neighborhood

    Kristin Bender
    Douglas Sacha/Getty Images

    Police said five people were shot Wednesday night in southeast Denver.

    Denver Police said on Twitter that all five people survived the shooting, but the extent of their injuries were not released.

    Three of the victims were taken to a hospital in an ambulance, police said. Two others transported themselves.

    Police have not arrested a suspect, and no word yet on a motive for the shooting. 

    The shooting happened about 9 p.m. MDT in a residential neighborhood not far from the Cherry Creek Reservoir.   

