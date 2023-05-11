Five Shot and Wounded in Denver, Suspect not yet Arrested

Police said five people were shot Wednesday night in southeast Denver.

Denver Police said on Twitter that all five people survived the shooting, but the extent of their injuries were not released.

Three of the victims were taken to a hospital in an ambulance, police said. Two others transported themselves.

Police have not arrested a suspect, and no word yet on a motive for the shooting.

The shooting happened about 9 p.m. MDT in a residential neighborhood not far from the Cherry Creek Reservoir.

