Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at Home

Memorial Day Weekend kicks off grilling season for many home cooks around the country. While classics like burgers and hot dogs can be an easy choice for what to serve, there are so many more dishes you can have fun with.

The Messenger asked five pitmasters across the US to share a favorite recipe they often make for themselves when they need a surefire win.

Whether it's for a large crowd, a small gathering, or even just a meal for one, these recipes have you covered.

The Messenger; Dish: Brieanna Moore

Erica Blaire loves making her BBQ Blitz Bowls

As a champion pitmaster, Blaire knows her way around a barbecue. While she's won competitions for her take on classic proteins, she returns to something a little more nostalgic for her own at-home cooking.

Blaire told The Messenger she grew up in a zero-waste household. That meant whatever her parents made for dinner would be used, and reused, until it was gone.

This casserole-like layered dish was born out of Blaire's leftover creativity. But she loves it so much that she now makes it as the main event.

The chef says this can be made in individual portions or as a large dish meant to be served to a crowd. And she says it's ripe with opportunity for ingredient swaps.

You can find her recipe for BBQ Blitz Bowls here.

Rodney Scott's BBQ Bacon Burgers are his favorite

Scott loves burgers. Plain and simple. He loves them served up any which way, with combinations of toppings and sauces and cheeses, too.

But his ultimate favorite burger recipe that he makes for himself and his family is one that he developed with his restaurant team at Rodney Scott's Whole Hog Barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina.

Scott says the flavors were meant to pay homage to South Western cuisine — there's grilled jalapeño in this dish — while waxing nostalgic for his childhood.

The restaurateur says this recipe comes together quickly and leaves you with plenty of time to both host and interact with guests.

You can find his recipe for BBQ Bacon Burgers here.

Matt Horn loves how easy and flavorful his Burn Barrel Chicken is

Horn, pitmaster and owner of Horn Barbecue in Oakland, California, told The Messenger he worked on this recipe in his own home for many years before publishing it in his eponymous cookbook.

He says it's a simple and comforting dish that yields delicious poultry.

The flavor profile mainly comes from his marinade, which he said is designed to give cooks beautiful and crispy skin while maintaining a juicy interior.

You can find his recipe for Burn Barrel Chicken here.

Alec Varnell says his restaurant's banana pudding recipe is a hit with everyone

Banana pudding can be a fickle thing, Varnell told The Messenger. He says that there are always some people who want it sweeter, more savory, with less banana chunks or with more.

But this recipe from J Bar M Barbecue in Houston, Texas, where Varnell is the pitmaster, is a crowd-pleaser, he says.

Varnell recommends making this dessert the day before you want to eat it, which will allow all the flavors and ingredients to mix and mingle with one another.

You can find the recipe for banana pudding here.

John Lewis makes his backyard ribeye for himself once a week

Diners can find smoked prime rib on the menu at Lewis Barbecue in Charleston. But the restaurant's chef-owner told The Messenger that he actually loves to make a version of it at home.

Lewis uses prime rib and Cavender's All-Purpose Greek Seasoning to achieve a tasty, slow-cooked, smokey steak.

He says this is great for anyone who has a grill but no smoker, and anyone who has a few hours to prepare the meal. It takes four to five hours, but he says it's worth it every time.

You can find his recipe for ribeye here.