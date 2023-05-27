The Messenger Animation Frame 1Frame 1 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 2Frame 2 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 3Frame 3 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 4Frame 4 of The Messenger's logo animationThe Messenger Animation Frame 5Frame 5 of The Messenger's logo animation

    Five Pitmasters Share The Home Run Barbecue Recipes They Make at Home

    Erica Blaire, Rodney Scott, Matt Horn, Alec Varnell, and John Lewis all share the recipes they love to make at home, just in time for Memorial Day.

    Published |Updated
    Rachel Askinasi
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
    Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    JWPlayer

    Memorial Day Weekend kicks off grilling season for many home cooks around the country. While classics like burgers and hot dogs can be an easy choice for what to serve, there are so many more dishes you can have fun with.

    The Messenger asked five pitmasters across the US to share a favorite recipe they often make for themselves when they need a surefire win.

    Whether it's for a large crowd, a small gathering, or even just a meal for one, these recipes have you covered.

    A bowl full of meat, sour cream, and green onions appears next to the words 'BBQ Blitz Bowl, Chef Erica Blaire'
    The Messenger; Dish: Brieanna Moore
    Read More

    Erica Blaire loves making her BBQ Blitz Bowls

    As a champion pitmaster, Blaire knows her way around a barbecue. While she's won competitions for her take on classic proteins, she returns to something a little more nostalgic for her own at-home cooking.

    Blaire told The Messenger she grew up in a zero-waste household. That meant whatever her parents made for dinner would be used, and reused, until it was gone.

    This casserole-like layered dish was born out of Blaire's leftover creativity. But she loves it so much that she now makes it as the main event.

    The chef says this can be made in individual portions or as a large dish meant to be served to a crowd. And she says it's ripe with opportunity for ingredient swaps.

    You can find her recipe for BBQ Blitz Bowls here.

    A photo of a burger appears beside the words 'BBQ Bacon Burger by Chef Rodney Scott'

    Rodney Scott's BBQ Bacon Burgers are his favorite

    Scott loves burgers. Plain and simple. He loves them served up any which way, with combinations of toppings and sauces and cheeses, too.

    But his ultimate favorite burger recipe that he makes for himself and his family is one that he developed with his restaurant team at Rodney Scott's Whole Hog Barbecue in Charleston, South Carolina.

    Scott says the flavors were meant to pay homage to South Western cuisine — there's grilled jalapeño in this dish — while waxing nostalgic for his childhood.

    The restaurateur says this recipe comes together quickly and leaves you with plenty of time to both host and interact with guests.

    You can find his recipe for BBQ Bacon Burgers here.

    A photo of a ribeye steak appears beside the words 'Burn Barrel Chicken by Chef Matt Horn'

    Matt Horn loves how easy and flavorful his Burn Barrel Chicken is

    Horn, pitmaster and owner of Horn Barbecue in Oakland, California, told The Messenger he worked on this recipe in his own home for many years before publishing it in his eponymous cookbook.

    He says it's a simple and comforting dish that yields delicious poultry.

    The flavor profile mainly comes from his marinade, which he said is designed to give cooks beautiful and crispy skin while maintaining a juicy interior.

    You can find his recipe for Burn Barrel Chicken here.

    A photo of banana pudding appears beside the words 'J Bar M's Banana Pudding by Chef Alec Varnell'

    Alec Varnell says his restaurant's banana pudding recipe is a hit with everyone

    Banana pudding can be a fickle thing, Varnell told The Messenger. He says that there are always some people who want it sweeter, more savory, with less banana chunks or with more.

    But this recipe from J Bar M Barbecue in Houston, Texas, where Varnell is the pitmaster, is a crowd-pleaser, he says.

    Varnell recommends making this dessert the day before you want to eat it, which will allow all the flavors and ingredients to mix and mingle with one another.

    You can find the recipe for banana pudding here.

    A photo of a ribeye steak appears beside the words 'Ribeye Steak by Chef John Lewis'

    John Lewis makes his backyard ribeye for himself once a week

    Diners can find smoked prime rib on the menu at Lewis Barbecue in Charleston. But the restaurant's chef-owner told The Messenger that he actually loves to make a version of it at home.

    Lewis uses prime rib and Cavender's All-Purpose Greek Seasoning to achieve a tasty, slow-cooked, smokey steak.

    He says this is great for anyone who has a grill but no smoker, and anyone who has a few hours to prepare the meal. It takes four to five hours, but he says it's worth it every time.

    You can find his recipe for ribeye here.

    Start your day with the biggest stories and exclusive reporting from The Messenger Morning, our weekday newsletter.
     
    By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
    Sign Up.
    More News.
    The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
    Follow The Messenger
    Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
    Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
    Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
    Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
    Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
    Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
    222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
    ©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.