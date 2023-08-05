Five People Treaded Water for Hours in Lake Pontchartrain Before Rescue by Good Samaritans - The Messenger
Five People Treaded Water for Hours in Lake Pontchartrain Before Rescue by Good Samaritans

The group had gone swimming when their sailboat drifted away; another three people were found on the boat

Published |Updated
Mark Moore
Good Samaritans rescued five people who treaded water for hours in Lake Pontchartrain, the U.S. Coast Guard said.

The group had gone for a Friday evening swim in the lake near New Orleans when their 35-foot sailboat drifted away from them, the Coast Guard said in a news release Saturday.

Robert Trelo told WDSU that he and his family were also on the lake when they heard faint calls of distress in the distance.

"I grabbed a flashlight ... shined it in the distance and then we see the life jackets and lights pouring onto us," Trelo told the station. 

They moved their boat closer, pulled the swimmers to safety, and alerted the Coast Guard. 

The Coast Guard dispatched a boat crew and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to the scene, where they found the disabled sailboat with three people aboard. 

The sailboat was towed to a launch by the Coast Guard and the eight people were taken to a local hospital. 

No injuries were reported. 

