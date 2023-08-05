Five People Treaded Water for Hours in Lake Pontchartrain Before Rescue by Good Samaritans
The group had gone swimming when their sailboat drifted away; another three people were found on the boat
Good Samaritans rescued five people who treaded water for hours in Lake Pontchartrain, the U.S. Coast Guard said.
The group had gone for a Friday evening swim in the lake near New Orleans when their 35-foot sailboat drifted away from them, the Coast Guard said in a news release Saturday.
Robert Trelo told WDSU that he and his family were also on the lake when they heard faint calls of distress in the distance.
"I grabbed a flashlight ... shined it in the distance and then we see the life jackets and lights pouring onto us," Trelo told the station.
- New York Man Swept Out to Sea Treaded Water for 5 Hours, Made Flag to Signal Rescuers
- Woman Found Alive and Well After Falling Into Water From 10th Deck of Cruise Ship, Coast Guard Investigating
- Good Samaritans Rescue a Stranded Group of Divers Running Out of Air
- Good Samaritan Dove Into River to Rescue Woman Trapped in a Car Filling Up With Water
- Missing Titanic Sub’s Oxygen Will Run Out Thursday Morning, U.S. Coast Guard Says
They moved their boat closer, pulled the swimmers to safety, and alerted the Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard dispatched a boat crew and a MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter to the scene, where they found the disabled sailboat with three people aboard.
The sailboat was towed to a launch by the Coast Guard and the eight people were taken to a local hospital.
No injuries were reported.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- American Airlines Pilot Makes Passengers Sit Up and Pay Attention with Viral In-Flight RantOffbeat Etc
- Historic Book Publisher Simon & Schuster Sells for $1.62 Billion to Private Equity FirmBusiness
- Burglar Stops to Baptize Himself While Robbing Florida ChurchNews
- YouTube Star MrBeast Sued for $100 Million by Burger PartnersBusiness
- Federal Government Shuts Down, Flights Grounded Amid Severe Storm Warning in Washington, DCPolitics
- Study Hints That AI Chatbots Can Be Solid Personal TrainersTech
- Walgreens’ Longest-Service Employee Retires After Nearly 70 Years With The Company: ‘Time Passes Fast’News
- NYC Cancer Doc Used ‘Legally Owned’ Handgun to Kill Her 4-Month-Old Baby and Then HerselfNews
- Military Recruiters Failed to Rigorously Identify Applicants with Extremist Ties, Pentagon Watchdog SaysNews
- Woman Sounds Alarm in Viral TikTok About Vacation ‘Scam’ That Cost Her $17,000News
- Beloved Maryland Teacher Disappears on Daily Walk Around NeighborhoodNews
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews