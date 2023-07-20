Five People Injured in Drive-By Mass Shooting at Philadelphia Vigil

Five people were injured in a drive-by mass shooting while attending a vigil in the Feltonville area of Philadelphia on Tuesday.
The vigil was for a homicide victim who was killed on July 5. Around 8:30 p.m., a white Jeep Cherokee drove by, and someone inside the car opened fire.
"It's unfortunate that while there are those out grieving and mourning the loss of people they may or may not have known, there was a safety issue there," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told CBS News Philadelphia. "I will say that we were not aware of the vigil."
A 68-year-old man was shot twice in the face, a 17-year-old boy was shot in his left leg, a 24-year-old woman was shot in her right ankle, a 23-year-old man was shot in his right thigh, and a 23-year-old woman was shot in her left shin.
- Philadelphia Mass Shooting Suspect Identified After 5 Killed
- 4 Killed, 2 Children Injured in Philadelphia Shooting
- Philadelphia Sues ‘Ghost Gun’ Manufacturers After Mass Shooting
- Philadelphia Shooting That Left Five Dead Was ‘Obviously Planned,’ Prosecutor Says
- 4 Teens Wounded in Mass Shooting on Philadelphia Playground
All of the victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and are in stable condition.
Police found the white Jeep Cherokee unoccupied with three guns inside it about a mile and a half away from where the shooting took place. One gun was a ghost gun, which is a privately assembled, untraceable gun often made from kits or 3D printers.
Police are still looking for suspects and investigating whether this incident was connected to the July 5 homicide.
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
- Police Investigating Possible Charges Against 7-Eleven Workers Who Beat ShoplifterNews
- Norway Will Begin Fining Meta $98,500 Per Day For Serving Users Personalized AdsTech
- NYPD Slams Kid’s Head through Taxi Window During Twitch Streamer Kai Cenat Giveaway RiotNews
- Texas Mom Successfully Enrolls Three Daughters in College Before the Age of 15News
- ‘She Did Not Go Willingly’: Family Pays Tribute to Maryland Hiker Found Dead After Boyfriend Reported Her MissingNews
- Nursing Pillows Have Been Linked to At Least 162 Infant Deaths: ReportNews
- Husband Named Person of Interest 16 Years After Wife’s Skeletal Remains Were FoundNews
- Surveillance Video Catches Thief Taking a Break From Home Invasion to Cuddle DogNews
- Tinder Launching ‘High-End’ $500 Monthly SubscriptionNews
- Goldman Sachs Analyst Found in New York City Creek Died of DrowningNews
- Boeing Aims to Have Starliner Ready for Manned NASA Launch in MarchTech
- ‘Monster Hunters’ Wanted: Loch Ness Center Launches New Search for NessieNews