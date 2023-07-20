Five People Injured in Drive-By Mass Shooting at Philadelphia Vigil

Five people were injured in a drive-by mass shooting while attending a vigil in the Feltonville area of Philadelphia on Tuesday.

The vigil was for a homicide victim who was killed on July 5. Around 8:30 p.m., a white Jeep Cherokee drove by, and someone inside the car opened fire.

"It's unfortunate that while there are those out grieving and mourning the loss of people they may or may not have known, there was a safety issue there," Philadelphia Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw told CBS News Philadelphia. "I will say that we were not aware of the vigil."

A 68-year-old man was shot twice in the face, a 17-year-old boy was shot in his left leg, a 24-year-old woman was shot in her right ankle, a 23-year-old man was shot in his right thigh, and a 23-year-old woman was shot in her left shin.

All of the victims were taken to Temple University Hospital and are in stable condition.

Police found the white Jeep Cherokee unoccupied with three guns inside it about a mile and a half away from where the shooting took place. One gun was a ghost gun, which is a privately assembled, untraceable gun often made from kits or 3D printers.

Police are still looking for suspects and investigating whether this incident was connected to the July 5 homicide.