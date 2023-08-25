Five People, Including Three Kids, Found Dead Inside Ohio Home - The Messenger
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
News.
It's time to break the news.The Messenger's slogan
TRENDING NOW | Federal Judge in Trump’s Election Case Signals Neither Prosecution Nor Defense Trial Dates Pass Muster

Five People, Including Three Kids, Found Dead Inside Ohio Home

Police in Uniontown are treating the incident as a quadruple murder and suicide

Published |Updated
Dan Gooding
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Email IconAn Email icon that opens an email with the article link.
Link IconA link icon that copies the article url to clipboard.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
JWPlayer

A "domestic dispute turned deadly" is how police in Ohio described the deaths of five members of the same family at a home in Uniontown Thursday night.

Three children were among the deceased officers found when they turned up to carry out a welfare check on Carnation Avenue around 7:31 p.m.

Uniontown Police Department said it was treating the deaths as a quadruple homicide and a suicide.

"This incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute that turned deadly," the department said in a statement.

"At this time, it is believed there are no other persons involved in this incident."

Five people were found dead inside a family home in Uniontown, Ohio Thursday nightGetty Images

In an update Friday morning, police identified all the deceased as members of the same family: Jason Dunham, 46 and Melissa Dunham, 42, along with their children Renee, 15, Amber, 12, and Evan, 9.

Read More

Melissa's last public Facebook post was of the three kids, taken around 11 months ago.

The Stark County Coroner's Office told the Beacon Journal that all had died from multiple gunshot wounds.

Investigators from the Coroner's Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Stark County Prosecutor's Office are all working on the case.

The Messenger Morning Newsletter
Essential news, exclusive reporting and expert analysis delivered right to you. All for free.
 
By signing up, you agree to our privacy policy and terms of use.
Thanks for signing up!
You are now signed up for our newsletter.
More News.
The Messenger logoThe Messenger's logo
Follow The Messenger
Twitter IconA Twitter icon representing an external link to share the article on Twitter.
Instagram IconA Instagram icon representing an external link to share the article on Instagram.
Facebook IconA Facebook icon representing an external link to share the article on Facebook.
Linkedin IconA Linkedin icon representing an external link to share the article on Linkedin.
Youtube IconA Youtube icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Youtube.
Tiktok IconA Tiktok icon representing an external link to open TheMessenger's page on Tiktok.
222 Lakeview Avenue, Suite 1650, West Palm Beach, FL 33401
©2023 JAF Communications Inc. All rights reserved.