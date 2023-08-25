Five People, Including Three Kids, Found Dead Inside Ohio Home
Police in Uniontown are treating the incident as a quadruple murder and suicide
A "domestic dispute turned deadly" is how police in Ohio described the deaths of five members of the same family at a home in Uniontown Thursday night.
Three children were among the deceased officers found when they turned up to carry out a welfare check on Carnation Avenue around 7:31 p.m.
Uniontown Police Department said it was treating the deaths as a quadruple homicide and a suicide.
"This incident is being investigated as a domestic dispute that turned deadly," the department said in a statement.
"At this time, it is believed there are no other persons involved in this incident."
In an update Friday morning, police identified all the deceased as members of the same family: Jason Dunham, 46 and Melissa Dunham, 42, along with their children Renee, 15, Amber, 12, and Evan, 9.
Melissa's last public Facebook post was of the three kids, taken around 11 months ago.
The Stark County Coroner's Office told the Beacon Journal that all had died from multiple gunshot wounds.
Investigators from the Coroner's Office, Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Stark County Prosecutor's Office are all working on the case.
